B/R's NBA Finals Expert Predictions: Can Kawhi's Raptors End a Dynasty?

"Dinosaurs and man, two species separated by 65 million years of evolution, have just been suddenly thrown back into the mix together. How can we possibly have the slightest idea what to expect?" — Dr. Alan Grant.

Well, Dr. Grant—we're going to try.

The Golden State Warriors open as heavy favorites over the Toronto Raptors, despite Kevin Durant being out for Game 1, and it's been a recent blast of nostalgia to watch the O.G. Dubs throw it back. But right now, it's Kawhi Leonard who's become the talk of the postseason.

With all eyes on the new-look Raptors and their former Finals MVP star, the big question is whether The Klaw capturing hearts can translate into snatching a title. Toronto's tracking for a storybook ending unlike many we've seen before, but when we toss good vibes aside, there's a very real, very dynastic opponent looking to claim its fourth title in five years.

So, how can we possibly have the slightest idea what to expect?

That's where B/R's NBA staff comes in.