Ex-Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox 1B Bill Buckner Dies at Age 69

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

Former Boston Red Sox's players Bill Buckner, right, and Wade Boggs prior to a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Boston, Wednesday, May 25, 2016. The Red Sox defeated the Rockies 8-3. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Bill Buckner, the former MLB first baseman who became infamous for his error in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series while a member of the Boston Red Sox, died Monday morning.

He was 69.

"After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family," Buckner's wife, Jody, said in a statement to ESPN's Jeremy Schaap. "Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

