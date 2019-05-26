Cavaliers Owner Dan Gilbert Hospitalized After Experiencing Stroke Symptoms

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 27, 2019

FILE- In an Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Quicken Loans and Rock Ventures founder Dan Gilbert is seen during a basketball game in East Lansing, Mich. Gilbert is starting a ballot drive as a
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was hospitalized Sunday after experiencing symptoms associated with a stroke, according to the Detroit News' Nolan Finley and Kim Kozlowski.

Quicken Loans, for which Gilbert is a founder, issued a statement to the paper: "He received immediate medical attention and is currently recovering comfortably. Our collective thoughts and prayers are with Dan for a speedy recovery."

Additional details about Gilbert's status were not provided.

Cavs forward Tristan Thompson tweeted his support toward Gilbert:

Gilbert purchased a majority stake in the Cavaliers from Gordon Gund in 2005. Under his watch, the franchise captured its first NBA title in 2016 after he successfully convinced LeBron James to return to Cleveland. The Cavs also reached the NBA Finals in 2007, part of a five-year streak of postseason runs.

Cleveland finished the 2018-19 season with the NBA's second-worst record (19-63) as it builds for the future following James' second departure. The Cavaliers hired John Beilein on May 14 to be their next head coach.

