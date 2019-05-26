Indy 500 Results 2019: Simon Pagenaud Earns 1st Career Win at Iconic Race

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

Simon Pagenaud, of France, leads a pack through the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 IndyCar auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sunday, May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Simon Pagenaud won the 2019 Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, edging out Alexander Rossi and Takuma Sato at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Pagenaud, who started from the pole place, earns his second win of the 2019 IndyCar Series season. This is the first time he entered Victory Lane in the Indianapolis 500. 

     

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

