Auburn Radio's Rod Bramblett, Wife Paula Die from Injuries Caused in Car Crash

Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Auburn football, men's basketball and baseball radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, died from injuries suffered in a car accident Saturday night in Alabama, according to ESPN.com.

The university and its president, Steven Leath, added the following:

According to ESPN's report, Rod Bramblett, 53, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a severe closed head injury, while Paula Bramblett, 52, died of multiple internal injuries in the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center.

The other driver in the crash, a 16-year-old boy, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing by the Auburn Police.

Bramblett had served as the radio announcer for the Tigers' baseball team since 1993, and he took over as the football and men's basketball play-by-play guy as well in 2003. He won the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year award three times (2006, 2010, 2013).

Arguably his most famous calls included Auburn winning the 2011 BCS National Championship Game and Chris Davis' game-winning touchdown return on Alabama's missed field-goal attempt during the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Bramblett was an Auburn graduate in 1988.