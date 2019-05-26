Auburn Radio's Rod Bramblett, Wife Paula Die from Injuries Suffered in Car Crash

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 26, 2019

LAHAINA, HI - NOVEMBER 19: The Auburn Tigers logo on a pair of shorts during a first round game of Maui Invitational college basketball game against the Xavier Musketeers at the Lahaina Civic Center on November 19, 2018 in Lahaina Hawaii. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Auburn football, men's basketball and baseball radio announcer Rod Bramblett and his wife, Paula, died from injuries suffered in a car crash Saturday night in Alabama, according to ESPN.com.

The university and its president, Steven Leath, added the following:

According to ESPN's report, Rod Bramblett, 53, died at UAB Hospital in Birmingham from a severe closed head injury, while Paula Bramblett, 52, died of multiple internal injuries in the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center.

The other driver in the crash, a 16-year-old boy, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Josh Vitale of the Montgomery Advertiser.

Auburn Police and the county coroner's office are investigating the crash.

Bramblett had served as the radio announcer for the Tigers' baseball team since 1993, and he took over as the football and men's basketball play-by-play guy as well in 2003. He won the Alabama State Broadcaster of the Year award three times (2006, 2010, 2013).

Arguably his most famous calls included Auburn winning the 2011 BCS National Championship Game and Chris Davis' game-winning touchdown return on Alabama's missed field-goal attempt during the 2013 Iron Bowl.

Rod Bramblett was a 1988 Auburn graduate.

Related

    One Breath Removed from Eternity: Remembering Rod Bramblett

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    One Breath Removed from Eternity: Remembering Rod Bramblett

    Fly War Eagle
    via Fly War Eagle

    Auburn hero Chris Davis tweets heartfelt farewell to play-by-play man Rod Bramblett

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Auburn hero Chris Davis tweets heartfelt farewell to play-by-play man Rod Bramblett

    Adam Spencer
    via Saturday Down South

    WATCH: SEC honors Rod and Paula Bramblett with moment of silence before baseball title game

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    WATCH: SEC honors Rod and Paula Bramblett with moment of silence before baseball title game

    Adam Spencer
    via Saturday Down South

    Commissioner Greg Sankey, others react to tragic death of Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett

    Auburn Football logo
    Auburn Football

    Commissioner Greg Sankey, others react to tragic death of Auburn broadcaster Rod Bramblett

    Adam Spencer
    via Saturday Down South