Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Beat Bucks in Game 6, Advance to NBA Finals vs. Warriors

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 26, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 25: Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors dunks the ball during the second half against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks in game six of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Scotiabank Arena on May 25, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)
Claus Andersen/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history with a 100-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Kawhi Leonard led Toronto with 27 points, 17 rebounds and seven assists. Pascal Siakam scored 18 points, and Kyle Lowry had 17 points and eight assists.

A Game 7 seemed inevitable when two Ersan Ilyasova free throws put Milwaukee up 15 with 2:18 left in the third quarter, but Leonard scored eight points and found Serge Ibaka for two to pull Toronto within five, down 76-71, before the fourth.

Toronto opened the final 12 minutes on a 9-2 run with Leonard on the bench to give itself an 80-78 edge, its first lead since 6-3 in the first quarter.

Leonard then returned and helped Toronto score seven of the game's next eight points, including a poster dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo that capped a 26-3 run:

The Bucks scored the game's next seven points to cut the Raps' lead to 87-86 with 5:19 remaining, but they could not tie or take the lead from that point forward.

A Lowry layup, threes from Marc Gasol and Leonard and a Siakam putback helped give Toronto a 97-92 advantage with 2:06 left.

Brook Lopez then nailed two free throws, but the Raptors closed the game with three of their own, two of which came after Leonard rebounded a Siakam miss from the charity stripe and got fouled.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Lopez had 18 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

                         

What's Next?

Toronto (58-24) will host the Golden State Warriors (57-25) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET. The Raps have home-court advantage by virtue of their better win-loss record.

               

