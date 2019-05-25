Highlights: Bronny James Leads Blue Chips to Easy Win at LA Classic Tournament

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Bronny James had a successful return to the court Saturday, leading the North Coast Blue Chips to an easy 53-26 win over the West Coast Warriors at the LA Classic Tournament.

The oldest son of LeBron James showed off his skill set in the blowout victory:

Despite being 14 years old, Bronny is generating significant attention from some of the nation's most prestigious basketball programs. Duke's Mike Krzyzewski saw his 16U Nike EYBL debut in April.

It makes sense Krzyzewski would be keeping a close eye on things, since the Blue Devils and Kentucky have had standing scholarship offers for Bronny since he was 11 years old.

"Yeah, he's already got some offers from colleges; it's pretty crazy. It should be a violation. You shouldn't be recruiting 10-year-old kids," LeBron told CBS Detroit's Mike Sullivan in February 2015.

Four years later, Bronny is doing his best to make Duke and Kentucky look good for being anxious to pursue him when he moves to the college ranks in 2023.

Of course, this is assuming Bronny even goes to college since the NBA could abandon the one-and-done rule prior to the 2022 draft.