TMZ: Ex-NBAer Isaiah Rider Allegedly Called for His Gun During Youth Event Fight

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Isaiah Rider reportedly threatened to pull out a gun after an altercation broke out during a recent youth basketball tournament in Arizona, according to TMZ Sports.

Rider's wife, Vanessa, was allegedly attacked by another woman, which she said was for "no viable reason." She also said her nine-year-old son was "physically assaulted by an older boy and injured during the altercation."

Per TMZ Sports, Rider asked who hit his son and then "told his friends to get his gun out of his car."

Police were called to the scene, and per the report, the other woman involved told law enforcement that Vanessa incited the incident after she became upset when her son's team lost. The other woman said Vanessa tried to swing at her and called her a "bitch."

The other woman said she fought back to "protect herself" and "admits she connected with Vanessa," per TMZ.

Isaiah reportedly left the building during the altercation but "never came back with his gun." Vanessa said someone else had threatened to pull a gun before her husband did, and she told TMZ Sports that Isaiah made the threat to protect his family.

No arrests were made after authorities were unable to confirm how the fight had started.

Rider, 48, spent nine years in the NBA, suiting up for five organizations. The 6'5", 215-pound guard averaged 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds for his career.