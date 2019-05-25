TMZ: Ex-NBAer Isaiah Rider Allegedly Called for His Gun During Youth Event Fight

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 25, 2019

5 Nov 2000: Isaiah Rider #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers defeated the Clippers 108-103. NOTE TO USER: It is expressly understood that the only rights Allsport are offering to license in this Photograph are one-time, non-exclusive editorial rights. No advertising or commercial uses of any kind may be made of Allsport photos. User acknowledges that it is aware that Allsport is an editorial sports agency and that NO RELEASES OF ANY TYPE ARE OBTAINED from the subjects contained in the photographs.Mandatory Credit: Jeff Gross /Allsport
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Isaiah Rider reportedly threatened to pull out a gun after an altercation broke out during a recent youth basketball tournament in Arizona, according to TMZ Sports.

Rider's wife, Vanessa, was allegedly attacked by another woman, which she said was for "no viable reason." She also said her nine-year-old son was "physically assaulted by an older boy and injured during the altercation."

Per TMZ Sports, Rider asked who hit his son and then "told his friends to get his gun out of his car."

Police were called to the scene, and per the report, the other woman involved told law enforcement that Vanessa incited the incident after she became upset when her son's team lost. The other woman said Vanessa tried to swing at her and called her a "bitch."

The other woman said she fought back to "protect herself" and "admits she connected with Vanessa," per TMZ.

Isaiah reportedly left the building during the altercation but "never came back with his gun." Vanessa said someone else had threatened to pull a gun before her husband did, and she told TMZ Sports that Isaiah made the threat to protect his family.

No arrests were made after authorities were unable to confirm how the fight had started.

Rider, 48, spent nine years in the NBA, suiting up for five organizations. The 6'5", 215-pound guard averaged 16.7 points and 3.8 rebounds for his career.

