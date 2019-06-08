Women's World Cup 2019: Saturday's Live Stream, TV Schedule and Bracket Picks

David Vincent/Associated Press

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France got under way on Friday, but the action begins in earnest on Saturday.

Three games are set to be played, with Germany attempting to cement their standing as one of the tournament favourites against China.

Spain are one of the tournament's dark horses, and they face South Africa in their opener.

Former world champions Norway begin their campaign against rank outsiders Nigeria.

Saturday's TV Schedule and Predictions

Germany vs. China, 9 a.m.(ET)/2 p.m. (BST), FS1 (U.S.)/BBC One (UK)—4-0

Spain vs. South Africa, 12 p.m.(ET)/5 p.m. (BST), Fox (U.S.)/BBC Red Button (UK)—3-1

Norway vs. Nigeria, 3 p.m.(ET)/8 p.m.(BST), Fox (U.S.)/BBC Red Button (UK)—2-1

Live-stream links: NBC Sports Live Extra App, Fox, fuboTV, BBC iPlayer

For the bracket predictor, visit the FIFA website.

Group Draw

Saturday Preview

Thomas Eisenhuth/Getty Images

Two-time world champions Germany will attempt to get off to the perfect start when they play China in Rennes.

The Chinese might suffer at the hands of the powerful Nationalelf, but they shouldn't be slept on after reaching the last eight of the competition four years ago.

The United States, the holders, and France, the hosts, are favoured to win the World Cup, per Caesars, but the Germans are expected to make a significant splash.

Spain will battle to divide Germany and China at the top of Group B, and their endeavours begin against South Africa in Le Havre.

With the four best third-placed sides advancing, it's imperative the Spanish demonstrate their superiority and produce a convincing scoreline on Saturday.

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Despite the country's rich football history, Spain are featuring in only their second World Cup finals in the women's game.

They failed to get out of the group stage four years ago, so they will be aiming to highlight their progression by featuing in the knockouts this time around.

Norway and Nigeria cross swords in Group A, but the former's glory days appear to be in the past.

The Grasshoppers have fallen behind many of their European counterparts and do not have the talent and depth of previous squads.

France and South Korea will be expected to take first and second, but Norway could sneak through as a third-placed qualifier.

However, Les Bleues' 4-0 win over the Koreans on Friday could open the door for Norway to grab second.