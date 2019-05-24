Lance Armstrong 'Wouldn't Change a Thing' About Doping Despite Stripped Titles

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 24, 2019

JACO, COSTA RICA - NOVEMBER 01: Lance Armstrong of the United States competes in Day 1 of the La Ruta de Los Conquistadores on November 1, 2018 in Jaco, Costa Rica. La Ruta de Los Conquistadores is Costa Rica's premier mountain bike race, and one of the most difficult races in the world. The race was started in 1993 by Roman Urbina. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lance Armstrong doesn't have any regrets about using illegal performance-enhancing drugs that ultimately led to him being stripped of seven Tour de France titles. 

In an NBC Sports Network special with Mike Tirico (h/t Associated Press) that will air Wednesday, Armstrong explained he "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened:

"I wouldn't change the way I acted. I mean I would, but this is a longer answer. Primarily, I wouldn't change the lessons that I've learned. I don't learn all the lessons if I don't act that way. I don't get investigated and sanctioned if I don't act the way I acted. If I just doped and didn't say a thing, none of that would have happened. None of it. I was begging for, I was asking for them to come after me. It was an easy target.

"We did what we had to do to win. It wasn't legal, but I wouldn't change a thing—whether it's losing a bunch of money, going from hero to zero."

The International Cycling Union stripped Armstrong of his Tour de France titles in October 2012, shortly after the United States Anti-Doping Agency accused him of doping and drug trafficking based on blood samples and interviews with 26 people. 

Armstrong admitted to cheating throughout his cycling career during a January 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling it "one big lie, that I repeated a lot of times."

As a result of his admission, Armstrong resigned as chairman of his Livestrong charity and lost endorsement deals with Nike and Anheuser-Busch.

Armstrong won a record seven straight Tour de France titles from 1999-2005 prior to having them stripped from his record. 

Related

    Olympic Track Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies at Age 23

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Olympic Track Cyclist Kelly Catlin Dies at Age 23

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Geraint Thomas Wins BBC SPOTY

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Geraint Thomas Wins BBC SPOTY

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport

    Thomas' Tour de France Trophy Stolen

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    Thomas' Tour de France Trophy Stolen

    BBC News
    via BBC News

    With Yates' Win at Vuelta, British Domination Is Complete

    Cycling logo
    Cycling

    With Yates' Win at Vuelta, British Domination Is Complete

    USA TODAY
    via USA TODAY