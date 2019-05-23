Warriors' Draymond Green: 'I Should Have Been First' Team All-Defense

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 23, 2019

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Never one to shy from a strong opinion, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green had some thoughts about being named to the NBA's All-Defensive second team. 

"I should've been first," Green told reporters Thursday. 

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

