Mike Budenholzer Rips Drake for Sideline Antics During Bucks vs. Raptors Series

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer wasn't happy with the wide berth afforded to Drake on the sideline during the Toronto Raptors' 120-102 Game 4 win on Tuesday.

"I don't know of any person attending the game that isn't a player or coach that has access to the court," Budenholzer told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying a lot.

"There's certainly no place for fans—or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors—on the court. There's boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that."

In the last two Eastern Conference Finals games in Toronto, Drake has hounded Giannis Antetokounmpo at every opportunity.

The music star went a step further Tuesday, walking over to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and briefly rubbing his shoulders during a break in play in the fourth quarter.

Drake probably won't be able to get away with that when the series moves to Milwaukee on Thursday—if he even attends Game 5 at all. He will have at least one more opportunity to pester Antetokounmpo since Toronto's victory ensured it will host the Bucks in Game 6 on Saturday.