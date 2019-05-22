Mike Budenholzer Rips Drake for Sideline Antics During Bucks vs. Raptors Series

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 22, 2019

TORONTO, ONTARIO - MAY 21: Rapper Drake reacts during game four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer wasn't happy with the wide berth afforded to Drake on the sideline during the Toronto Raptors' 120-102 Game 4 win on Tuesday. 

"I don't know of any person attending the game that isn't a player or coach that has access to the court," Budenholzer told reporters Wednesday. "I don't know how much he's on the court. It sounds like you guys are saying a lot.

"There's certainly no place for fans—or whatever exactly is what Drake is for the Raptors—on the court. There's boundaries and lines for a reason. The league is pretty good about that."

In the last two Eastern Conference Finals games in Toronto, Drake has hounded Giannis Antetokounmpo at every opportunity.

The music star went a step further Tuesday, walking over to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse and briefly rubbing his shoulders during a break in play in the fourth quarter.

Drake probably won't be able to get away with that when the series moves to Milwaukee on Thursday—if he even attends Game 5 at all. He will have at least one more opportunity to pester Antetokounmpo since Toronto's victory ensured it will host the Bucks in Game 6 on Saturday.

