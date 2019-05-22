Roger Goodell: NFL Will Gather Its Own Facts in Robert Kraft Solicitation Case

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As law enforcement's case involving solicitation allegations against Robert Kraft continues, the NFL is going through its own investigative process regarding the New England Patriots owner.

Speaking to reporters at the league's spring meetings Wednesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is gathering its own facts on Kraft's case and any discipline will come after it is concluded.

Kraft was originally due in court Tuesday, when a trial date was going to be set in his case.

Florida judge Leonard Hanser agreed to postpone the trial indefinitely while prosecutors appeal his previous decision to block them from using video footage allegedly showing the 77-year-old engaging in sexual acts.

Kraft was one of 25 people charged in the case stemming from a separate investigation into alleged sex trafficking at multiple day spas and massage parlors throughout Florida.

The Patriots owner faces two charges of soliciting someone to commit prostitution after allegedly visiting the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Jan. 19 and 20, the day of the Patriots' AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL confirmed in a statement after Kraft was charged that the personal conduct policy "applies equally to everyone" in the league and that he could be subject to discipline based on the results of its investigation.