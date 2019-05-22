Video: Trine University Advances to Softball World Series on Hidden-Ball Trick

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press

The Trine University softball team made it to the Division III Women's College World Series in style Saturday by perfectly executing the hidden-ball trick to beat SUNY Geneseo in their NCAA super regional game.

The Indiana school was leading 3-1 in the final inning, but Geneseo had runners on first and second with two outs. Rather than attempting to end the game in a traditional manner, Trine dug into its bag of tricks:

Senior pitcher Kate Saupe started the play by faking a throw to second. The second baseman, shortstop and center fielder all sold an errant throw by diving, which prompted the runner on second to break toward third.

Saupe, who had the ball in her possession the entire time, then approached the runner and tagged her for the final out.

With the win, Trine advanced to the Division III Women's College World Series, where it is slated to face Illinois Wesleyan in the first round in Tyler, Texas.