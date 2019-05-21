Blues Fan Scott Berry Will Win $100K on $400 Bet If STL Wins Stanley Cup

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues celebrates his second goal against the San Jose Sharks in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 19, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
The St. Louis Blues have never hoisted Lord Stanley in their 52-year history, but that didn't stop fan Scott Berry from putting a good amount of money on his favorite team.

Now, it's on the verge of paying off in a big way.

According to ESPN.com's Ben Fawkes, Berry was in Las Vegas in January when he decided to make a couple of wagers at a Caesars sportsbook.

"I bet with the heart on this one," Berry told Fawkes. "Before I hit my flight, I decided that had I been here gambling I probably would've lost around $500, so I pulled that out of the bank account. My max withdrawal was $500, so that was all I could take out. I put $100 on the Cardinals at 15-1 and dumped the rest on the Blues."

The Blues held 250-1 odds at the time, so he is now five wins from a $100,000 payday.

When he placed the bet, though, there was no guarantee the squad would even make the postseason. As of Jan. 21, St. Louis was 21-22-5...and then it won a franchise-record 11 games in a row.

"Preseason, I knew they had a good squad," Berry told Fawkes. "But I'm no pro. My brother and father are a little more risk-adverse than I am. They probably thought I was an idiot."

St. Louis (45-28-9, 99 points) finished fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season. The Blues have since taken down the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars in the playoffs and hold a 3-2 series lead over the San Jose Sharks in the Western Conference Final.

As a result, they are on the verge of their first Stanley Cup Final berth since 1970.

