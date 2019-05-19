Look: Sage Northcutt Posts Gruesome Post-Surgery Photo After 29-Second KO Loss

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

MMA fighter Sage Northcutt (11-3) got rocked in his ONE Championship matchup against Cosmo Alexandre (8-1) on Friday, and his injuries were severe enough to require surgery.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden tweeted an image posted on Northcutt's Instagram account:

If you haven't seen the clip of Northcutt getting knocked out, brace yourself:

UFC featherweight Cub Swanson offered Northcutt words of encouragement in his recovery:

Getting back in the ring after suffering eight fractures and undergoing a nine-hour operation seems like a...questionable choice. But that's what separates fighters from the people who write about them.

Based on Northcutt's Instagram message—"I'll be back!"—it appears he won't let his 29-second knockout against Alexandre keep him out for long.