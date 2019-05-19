Look: Sage Northcutt Posts Gruesome Post-Surgery Photo After 29-Second KO Loss

Look: Sage Northcutt Posts Gruesome Post-Surgery Photo After 29-Second KO LossMay 19, 2019
MMA fighter Sage Northcutt (11-3) got rocked in his ONE Championship matchup against Cosmo Alexandre (8-1) on Friday, and his injuries were severe enough to require surgery.
Bleacher Report's Jonathan Snowden tweeted an image posted on Northcutt's Instagram account:
JE Snowden @JESnowden
Yow. Eight fractures and a nine-hour operation after a 30 second fight for Sage Northcutt https://t.co/1YUfmLkvmM
If you haven't seen the clip of Northcutt getting knocked out, brace yourself:
ONE Championship @ONEChampionship
JUST. LIKE. THAT! Cosmo Alexandre knocks out Sage Northcutt 29 seconds into the first round 👊 @CosmoAlexandre #WeAreONE #EnterTheDragon #Singapore #MartialArts https://t.co/Nh32Z1LNjU
UFC featherweight Cub Swanson offered Northcutt words of encouragement in his recovery:
Cub Swanson @CubSwanson
Hey @sagenorthcutt I had almost the exact same injury in 2011 & I was back in the Octagon a few months later. I’m sure you’ll comeback stronger than ever too 🙏🏽
Getting back in the ring after suffering eight fractures and undergoing a nine-hour operation seems like a...questionable choice. But that's what separates fighters from the people who write about them.
Based on Northcutt's Instagram message—"I'll be back!"—it appears he won't let his 29-second knockout against Alexandre keep him out for long.
