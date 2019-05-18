Twitter Stunned as Jockey John Velazquez Falls Off Bodexpress at 2019 Preakness

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

War of Will won the 144th Preakness Stakes on Saturday in Baltimore, but the horse to truly embody the most will was Bodexpress.

The race got off to a chaotic start as Bodexpress' jockey, John Velazquez, was thrown off in the shuffle out of the gate. As Velazquez was left sitting on the track, the horse persevered and stole the show.

While Bodexpress ran the whole race, trotting away as unbothered as possible, he was technically listed as a Did Not Finish (DNF).

Warrior's Charge led for the majority of the race before War of Will charged into the lead down the final stretch. The official results have War of Will crossing the finish line first, followed by Everfast and Owendale.

War of Will's first-place triumph comes after posting a less-than-stellar seventh place at the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

Regardless of those results, Bodexpress is the people's champ.

Below is a peek at some of the best Twitter reactions:

There will be no Triple Crown winner this year, but the final stop of the series will be the Belmont Stakes on June 8.