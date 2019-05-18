Chris Wondolowski Breaks Landon Donovan's All-Time MLS Scoring Record

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Jose Earthquakes' Chris Wondolowski became Major League Soccer's all-time leading scorer on Saturday, scoring his 146th career goal to break the record previously set by Landon Donovan. He celebrated in style, with his first-ever four-goal match.

It was the second goal that handed him the record:

Here's a look at the first, which was also his first goal of the season:

Wondolowski decided to celebrate in style, adding a third to take his total up to 147:

And things got even crazier, as he added a fourth for No. 148:

Per sportswriter Paul Carr, it was a record-setting day for the striker in more ways than one:

He now sits one spot and three goals ahead of Donovan.

According to Goal, the veteran forward already owned the all-time record for goals for a single club, having spent the majority of his playing career with the Earthquakes. He also played for Chico Rooks and Houston Dynamo.

Originally drafted by San Jose, Wondolowski scored his first MLS goal for Houston in 2006, also against Chicago. He returned to Earthquakes via trade in 2009, spending the rest of his career with the team.

The American has scored double-digit goals in every season since 2010 and was the team's leading scorer for eight straight seasons. Danny Hoesen led the way with 12 goals last season.

Donovan scored most of his 145 goals with LA Galaxy but also had a lengthy stint with Earthquakes.

Wondolowski's club success never translated to the international level, where he has 11 goals in 35 appearances. He did finish the 2013 CONCACAF Gold Cup as the joint top-scorer, however, helping the Stars and Stripes win the title.