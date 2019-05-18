War of Will Wins 2019 Preakness Stakes; Favorite Improbable Finishes 6th

Horsephotos/Getty Images

War of Will reigned supreme in the 2019 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on Saturday.

He finished ahead of Everfast to earn the fourth victory of his professional career.

Warrior's Charge, which started from the third post, led for much of the race, with Anothertwistafate running behind in second. Heading out of the final turn, Warrior's Charge remained in front of the pack, but War of Will surged ahead on the inside rail. Everfast and Owendale also overtook Warrior's Charge to earn second and third, respectively.

Preakness Stakes Results

Win: War of Will

Place: Everfast

Show: Owendale

Fans already knew heading into the event they'd have to wait at least another year to witness the 14th Triple Crown winner. Kentucky Derby champion Country House pulled out of the Preakness on May 7, with trainer Bill Mott confirming he was experiencing a minor coughing fit.

For some, Country House's withdrawal helped avoid a potentially tricky situation given the controversy that surrounded his triumph at Churchill Downs. Race officials disqualified Maximum Security after determining he impeded some of his fellow horses during the Derby. It was the first time in history the Kentucky Derby winner was disqualified.

That story undoubtedly would've cast a shadow over Country House had he competed in and won the Preakness Stakes and then the Belmont Stakes on June 8.

Instead, the spotlight will be on War of Will in the immediate aftermath of Saturday's race. Jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Mark E. Casse have a little less than a month to get him ready for the trip to Belmont Park in Elmont, New York, assuming they intend to compete in the final leg of the Triple Crown.

