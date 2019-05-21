2019 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Players Post-Combine

1 of 14

John Minchillo/Associated Press

50. Jaylen Nowell (Washington, SG, Sophomore)

Nowell combined for 22 points during scrimmages in Chicago, flashing his slashing, mid-range game and improved passing. His shot selection and effort aren't always inspiring, however. He'll still have the chance to improve his stock during workouts with a frame that passes the eye test and shot-making skill.

49. Terence Davis (Ole Miss, SG, Senior)

Davis advanced from the G League Elite Camp to the NBA combine and continued to produce against second-round picks. His slashing, shot-making and defensive pressure stood out in each of his four scrimmages. He turned 22 years old last week and isn't a strong shot-creator for a guard. But Davis likely earned himself extra workouts by playing well in Chicago. He comes off as a gritty two-way role player capable of catching fire.

48. Eric Paschall (Villanova, SF/PF, Senior)

Paschall and his camp likely figured there was more to lose than gain by scrimmaging at the combine. Scouts have seen plenty by now. He's a tough matchup at power forward with 6'7¼", 254-pound size, face-up quickness and a capable three-ball. But he isn't proficient in any one area, a troublesome sign for a role player who will turn 23 in November.

47. Admiral Schofield (Tennessee, SF, Senior)

Schofield looks every part of the 6'5¼", 240 pounds he measured in Chicago. He's a power wing coming off a career-best year from three-point range (41.8 percent). Schofield may not offer much as a passer or defender, so he'll need his shot-making to carry him at the next level.

46. Jordan Poole (Michigan, SG, Sophomore)

Poole skipped the scrimmages at the combine after drilling 20 of 25 threes during shooting drills. He won't be able to use workouts to answer questions about his shot selection, inconsistency and defensive awareness, but he may win a team over with his shot-making.

45. Terance Mann (Florida State, SF, Senior)

This is Mann's first appearance on the board. He stood out at the combine for his ability to make the right plays and reads within the offense, even if it meant going long stretches of an important NBA audition without forcing a shot. Mann will need to show teams he's capable enough to make the open three, but his glue-guy potential and defense could be optimized by the right team with a second-round pick.

44. Charles Matthews (Michigan, SF, Senior)

Matthews scrimmaged at the combine and continued to strengthen his case as a reputable defender. Able to pressure ball-handlers and wings, he's also quick to react and make plays on the ball. Matthews just hasn't turned the corner as a shooter, and since he can't create or make plays, it will be difficult for him to earn a role.

43. Killian Tillie (Gonzaga, PF, Junior)

A no-show to the combine, Tillie and his agent could be talking to specific teams and trying to control where he winds up. He only played 15 games (foot injury) and didn't improve his stock , but the 6'10" junior is a career 47.0 percent three-point shooter, and there is bound to be one general manager who already sees value in the second round.

42. Naz Reid (LSU, PF, Freshman)

Reid's 14.0 percent body fat was the highest figure at the combine, and he struggled during athletic testing, finishing with the slowest shuttle run and a 26-inch standing vertical. He'll still earn first-round looks as a 6'9½" forward with ball-handling skill, three-point range and speciality shot-making ability off post moves and dribbles. But he'll need to improve his body, effort and defense before stepping onto an NBA floor.

41. Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Sophomore)

Porter showed up to the combine after tearing his ACL for the second time in a year. He's down roughly 26 pounds, and his body fat has fallen to 8.5 percent from 13.9 percent at the 2018 combine. Porter was in the top 20 on our board, even after the first knee surgery in October. He built an appealing case as a freshman with shooting, passing IQ and shot-blocking timing. It's too risky to give Porter a guaranteed contract, but now he's a potential value pick in the 40s.