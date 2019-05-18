Chargers' Tre'Von Johnson Allegedly Choked by Sister in Altercation over Laundry

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 18, 2019

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Tre'von Johnson (58) runs a drill as linebacker Kyle Queiro (41) holds the pad for him during NFL football training camp Friday, July 27, 2018, in Oxnard, Calif. (AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
Gus Ruelas/Associated Press

Tkeyah Johnson, the sister of Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Tre'Von Johnson, was reportedly arrested in March in Denton County, Texas, after police were told she choked him during a fight about whether she could use his washing machine.

On Saturday, TMZ Sports reported Tkeyah was charged with a felony count of domestic assault involving choking after responding police officers determined she was the "primary aggressor" and said "marks were visible" on the Chargers defender.

Tre'Von told police he pushed his sister to the ground after struggling to breathe during the altercation, which occurred at his home.

Tkeyah posted bond to get released from custody, per TMZ.

Johnson signed with the Chargers' practice squad in October 2018. He was promoted to the 53-man roster in November and made four appearances for the Bolts last season, registering three total tackles.

The 24-year-old St. Louis native signed a futures contract in January to remain with Los Angeles. He previously made stops with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks since going undrafted out of Weber State in 2017.

