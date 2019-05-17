Ex-Oregon WR Keanon Lowe Stops Armed Man at Portland High School

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Former Oregon Ducks wide receiver Keanon Lowe "wrestled a suspect to the ground" at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon, on Friday amid reports of a man with a firearm on the school's campus, according to the Oregonian's Jim Ryan.



Police in Portland confirmed a school staff member brought the suspect down, and parents and students credited Lowe as the staff member.

Ryan reported a city dispatcher had listed the situation "as a suicide attempt or threat with weapon." Eyewitnesses said the suspect was a student at the school, though authorities wouldn't confirm the person's identity.

Lowe brought down the suspect next to the school's tennis courts, and no injuries were reported from the scene. One student told Ryan the suspect had pulled out a gun but didn't point it at anyone.

Lowe addressed the incident Saturday on Twitter:

Lowe spent five years at Oregon, redshirting the 2010 season and playing for the team from 2011 to 2014. In addition to winning two Rose Bowls with the Ducks, he caught 68 passes for 891 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Portland native took over as Parkrose's head football coach in February 2018. He guided the school to the state's Class 5A playoffs with a 5-4 regular-season record.