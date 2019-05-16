Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro Dies at Age 39

Credit: WWE.com

Former WWE Diva Ashley Massaro died, WWE announced Thursday.

"We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro," the company wrote of the 39-year-old. "She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends."

According to TMZ Sports, the cause of Massaro's death is unclear, though authorities are considering it "non-criminal' for the time being.

Massaro joined WWE in 2005 as part of the Raw Diva Search. She won the competition, following Jaime Koeppe and Christy Hemme.

She remained with the company until 2008, with her last match a 12-woman tag team bout on the April 28 edition of Raw. Twice she took part in WrestleMania, losing a Lumberjill Match to Melina at WrestleMania 23 and teaming with Maria Kanellis in a defeat to Beth Phoenix and Melina at WrestleMania XXIV.

While working for WWE, Massaro competed on the 15th season of Survivor.