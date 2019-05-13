Video: Watch Russell Wilson Surprise His Mom with a House on Mother's Day

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

A month ago, Russell Wilson signed the richest contract in NFL history that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson decided to use a chunk of that money to give his mother, Tammy, a Mother's Day to remember. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback shared a video of his mother's reaction upon learning he bought her a house Sunday:

"All these years you have never asked me for anything... only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do. This ones for you. I love you momma," Wilson wrote on Instagram.



There's not much to say here other than this is about as touching of a Mother's Day moment as you'll see on social media. Wilson's mother seems genuinely shocked—and at times sure she's being pranked—while crying tears of joy.