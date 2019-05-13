NBA Draft 2019: Updated Prospect Big Board Heading into Scouting Combine

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

The NBA is about to enter the serious part of the draft season.

The league will hold its draft lottery Tuesday in Chicago, and the same city will host the NBA Draft Combine from Wednesday through Sunday.

Sixty-six players have been invited to participate and show off their skills by competing against each other, and top prospects Zion Williamson, Ja Morant and RJ Barrett are all expected to be in attendance.

The combine allows scouts, coaches and general managers a chance to observe top players, who can either improve or hurt their draft position as a result of their performance in the drills and scrimmages.

Here's the top-30 big board prior to the combine, with a further look at three players prior to the June 20 draft.

Top 30 Big Board

1. Zion Williamson, PF, Duke, Fr.

2. Ja Morant, PG, Murray St., So.

3. RJ Barrett, SG, Duke, Fr.

4. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech, So.

5. Rui Hachimura, SF/PF, Gonzaga, Jr.

6. Coby White, North Carolina, Fr.

7. DeAndre Hunter, SF/PF, Virginia, So.

8. Brandon Clarke, PF/C, Gonzaga, Jr.

9. Cameron Reddish, SG/SF, Duke, Fr.

10. Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt, Fr.

11. Nassir Little, SF, North Carolina, Fr.

12. Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland, So.

13. Keldon Johnson, SG/SF, Kentucky, Fr.

14. Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG, Virginia Tech, So.

15. Jaxson Hayes, PF/C, Texas, Fr.

16. KZ Okpala, SG/SF, Stanford, So.

17. Romeo Langford, SG, Indiana, Fr.

18. Bol Bol, C, Oregon, Fr.

19. Sekou Doumbouya, SF/PF, Limoges, CSP

20. Charles Bassey, PF/C, Western Kentucky, Fr.

21. Mfiondu Kabengele, PF/C, Florida St., So.

22. Goga Bitadze, C, Mega Bemax

23. Daniel Gafford, PF/C, Fr.

24. Kris Wilkes, SF, UCLA, So.

25. Chuma Okeke, SF/PF, Auburn, So.

26. Jordan Nwora, SF, Louisville,So.

27. Jalen McDaniels, PF, San Diego St., So.

28. Ty Jerome, PG, Virginia, Jr.

29. Dylan Windler, SG/SF, Belmont, Sr.

30. Ashton Hagans, PG, Kentucky, Fr.

Brandon Clarke, Gonzaga

Clarke became one of the most improved forwards in the nation in 2018-19.

The 22-year-old stepped up under the coaching of Mark Few and his staff, as he averaged 16.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while teaming with top draft prospect Rui Hachimura after transferring to Gonzaga.

There is a good chance Clarke can earn a top-10 pick if he puts on a strong show in Chicago. He is a versatile player who has the ability to win the battle by use of his strength and athleticism. He could be a top selection for a team that is looking for a power forward without spending big money on a free agent.

It may take the Canadian a year or more to develop his full potential. He improved greatly this season, and he should be able to contribute as a rookie. However, look for him to show off his full potential in Year 2 or 3.

Romeo Langford, Indiana

Langford has the size and the ability to handle the shooting guard position at the next level. He averaged 16.5 points and 5.4 rebounds last season, but he was not quite the star he was expected to be prior to the start of the season.

A thumb injury hurt the 19-year-old's production and kept him from showing off his true ability, but he is healthy now and will have an opportunity to show off his full potential at the combine.

Langford is an athletic player who understands how to get the most out of playing pick-and-roll. He has quickness along with the kind of footwork needed to put defenders on their heels.

He understands the offensive game and will create his own shot or one for his teammates. He is a solid defender and a surprising rebounder.

Like Clarke, Langford should show improvement in Year 2 or 3 after he has time to develop more of his skills at the pro level.

Bol Bol, Oregon

Bol is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, and he has more size and reach than any player in the draft.

The 19-year-old is 7'2" and 232 pounds, and he has a standing reach of at least 9'6". He has excellent shooting skills for such a large man and can occasionally hit the three-point shot.

Bol averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in limited action before his season came to an end after nine games due to a stress fracture in his foot.

However, he looks like he can be a dynamic rim protector. He will challenge the shooter, but he also has the ability to rotate from the weak side and make plays in the transition game.

Bol will need to improve his strength and overall conditioning, but he can become an impact player due to his length, offensive instincts and shot-blocking ability.