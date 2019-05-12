Video: Yankees vs. Rays Delayed After Tropicana Field's Lights Go Out

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

An electrical failure at Tropicana Field led to a cool moment in the stands during Sunday's game.

The lights went out in the ninth inning of the series finale between the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, leaving fans in the dark. However, they responded by turning on the lights on their cellphones, creating a "concert vibe," as Dawn Klemish of MLB.com noted:

Of course, the players were unable to play in this atmosphere, and the game was delayed until the lights came back on, but you do have to appreciate the fans' creativity.

On the other hand, this isn't a great way for the Rays to keep people in the seats, considering they already entered Sunday ranked second to last in the majors in average attendance, per ESPN.