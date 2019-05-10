Video: Rockets Mascot Bends Knee to Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke at Game 6

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2019

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 10: Emilia Clarke attends Game Six of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets during the 2019 NBA Playoffs on May 10, 2019 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons was in attendance at Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Well, Emilia Clarke was, anyway.

Look, if you're the Rockets and are trying to topple the two-time defending kings, who better to have in attendance than the Mother of Dragons?

Of course, Houston mascot Clutch was so shocked at her appearance that he dropped his coffee onto the court. And, let's be honest, there's just no place on a basketball court for a coffee. It must have broken the immersion for everybody in the crowd. 

You hate to see it.

Related

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Hopeless Lakers Fans Protest Dysfunction

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Legend Mario Elie Tired of CP3 'Getting a Pass'

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Rockets Legend Mario Elie Tired of CP3 'Getting a Pass'

    Houston Chronicle
    via Houston Chronicle

    T-Mac Offers Harden Some Interesting Advice for Game 6

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    T-Mac Offers Harden Some Interesting Advice for Game 6

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lakers to Interview J.B. Bickerstaff

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report