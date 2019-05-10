Video: Rockets Mascot Bends Knee to Game of Thrones Star Emilia Clarke at Game 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Daenerys of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Protector of the Realm, Lady Regent of the Seven Kingdoms, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons was in attendance at Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

Well, Emilia Clarke was, anyway.

Look, if you're the Rockets and are trying to topple the two-time defending kings, who better to have in attendance than the Mother of Dragons?

Of course, Houston mascot Clutch was so shocked at her appearance that he dropped his coffee onto the court. And, let's be honest, there's just no place on a basketball court for a coffee. It must have broken the immersion for everybody in the crowd.

You hate to see it.