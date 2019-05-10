4-Star Johnny Juzang Commitment Gives Kentucky 2019's No. 1 Recruiting Class

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2019

Photo Credit: 247Sports

Small forward Johnny Juzang announced Friday he's decided to play college basketball at Kentucky. 

The 4-star prospect's commitment gives head coach John Calipari and the Wildcats the top 2019 recruiting class in 247Sports' composite rankings.

Juzang joins a star-studded incoming group for UK that also features 5-star prospects Tyrese Maxey, Kahlil Whitney and Keion Brooks as well as 4-star recruit Dontaie Allen. In addition, the Wildcats will welcome Nate Sestina as a transfer from Bucknell.

The Harvard-Westlake School (California) product was originally a member of the 2020 class before reclassifying in late April. He worked quickly to make a decision, narrowing his list to Kansas, Kentucky, Oregon and Virginia before choosing the Wildcats.

Calipari released a statement about the late addition to an already promising 2019 class, calling Juzang a "smart player who is really going to make us a different team next year."

"Johnny can really score the basketball. You're talking about a kid who has a college-ready body, which is why I was in full support of him reclassifying. When he told us he was doing it, I said let's do this. He can really shoot the basketball and has a great skill set, but what I love about him is his will to win, his fight and competitiveness. He likes to play physical and can shoot over the top of defenders, plus he's a very good rebounder for his age."

Juzang also made comments as part of UK's official announcement, noting he's not afraid of the competition on what's shaping up to become a title-contending roster.

"I want to be in an environment that challenges me, but also one that I can showcase my skill, fight and toughness," he said. "The opportunity to play for a Hall of Fame coach and shine on the biggest stage in college basketball in front of the greatest fans in the world is somewhat of a dream. I can't wait to get started."

Kentucky is tied with Virginia for the best odds to win the 2020 national championship at 7-1, per Vegas Insider. Duke and Michigan State (both 8-1) are the only other teams with a betting line below 10-1.

