Damian Lillard Sent Inspiring Mass Text Message to Blazers Players Before Game 6

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers' 124-98 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday put the team on the brink of playoff elimination.

All-Star point guard Damian Lillard set a positive tone before Game 6, however, when he sent a mass text to his teammates.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports provided the details.

"It was a mass text chain initiated by Damian Lillard," Haynes wrote. "At the heart of his message, multiple players told Yahoo Sports: No matter how substantial the defeat, it's a lone defeat, and they still had the opportunity to keep their season alive."

"I just wanted to remind my guys that it wasn't over," Lillard revealed to Haynes. "It didn't matter if we lost by 20 or 30 or 50. We lost, and it only counts as one. We needed to get Game 6, and I wanted to make sure everyone was on the same page with the text."

Other teammates soon chimed in, helping to give the team a positive mindset before its next postseason matchup.

After falling behind 10 points in the first quarter, the Blazers bounced back and led wire-to-wire in the fourth before winning Game 6, 119-108. Lillard scored a game-high 32 points and hit six three-pointers.

The Blazers will head back to Denver for Game 7 on Sunday. A win would send them to their first Western Conference Finals since 2000.