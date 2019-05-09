Doug Baldwin, Kam Chancellor Cut by Seahawks Because of Failed Physicals

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks released longtime stars Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor on Thursday because of failed physicals.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said in a statement:

"The Seahawks have made the difficult decision to terminate/failed physical Doug Baldwin and Kam Chancellor. These are two of the most iconic players in franchise history, and both were instrumental in establishing our championship culture, great examples of competitiveness and leadership on the field and in the community. These legendary players will always be a part of our Seahawks family."

Chancellor and Baldwin have been a big part of Seattle's extended run of success in recent years. The team has made the playoffs in seven of the last nine seasons, reaching the Super Bowl twice.

They helped capture the franchise's first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Chancellor, a fifth-round draft pick by the Seahawks in 2010, is a four-time Pro Bowl safety who was a key member of the Legion of Boom. He piled up 641 tackles, 12 interceptions and 44 pass breakups in eight seasons.

Chancellor hasn't played since suffering a neck injury in November 2017. He discussed the challenges presented by the injury in July 2018:

An undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2011, Baldwin leaves Seattle as one of the Seahawks' greatest receivers ever. He ranks second in franchise history with 49 receiving touchdowns and third in both receptions (493) and yards (6,563).

However, the 30-year-old has spent the early part of this offseason trying to get healthy. He underwent operations on both his shoulder and knee following the 2018 season, and he then had sports hernia surgery in March.

Baldwin's health has led him to contemplate retirement this offseason, per the News Tribune's Gregg Bell:

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted this move could mark the end of the road for the wideout:

As ESPN's Bill Barnwell pointed out, these transactions are just the latest in the roster transformation that has taken place in Seattle since its last Super Bowl appearance in February 2015:

Stars such as Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Marshawn Lynch have moved on in recent years.

Chancellor and Baldwin will be remembered as all-time great Seahawks, but unfortunately for them, injuries cut their time in Seattle short.