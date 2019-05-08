Video: Bucks Fan Buys Danica Patrick Drink in Front of Aaron Rodgers at Game 5

Video: Bucks Fan Buys Danica Patrick Drink in Front of Aaron Rodgers at Game 5May 9, 2019
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
Former NASCAR star Danica Patrick's money is no good at Fiserv Forum—at least not to one fan.
As she was sitting courtside with boyfriend Aaron Rodgers at the Game 5 showdown between the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, cameras caught Patrick trying to give a Bucks fan seated behind her money for a drink. However, the fan declined to take the cash.
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
Danica Patrick tried to pay for a drink court side but the fan just gave it away for free 😂 https://t.co/jwuXEI0MCm
Between Rodgers and Patrick, this is a sports power couple that may never have to pay for a drink in the state of Wisconsin.
Bucks Advance to East Finals
Celtics fall to the Bucks 116-91 in Game 5