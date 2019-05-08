Alex Morgan Named 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

United States soccer star Alex Morgan was announced as one of three 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models on Wednesday:

The women's national team co-captain will be joining model and entertainer Tyra Banks and model Camille Kostek on the issue's three separate covers:

This marks Morgan's third appearance in the Swimsuit Issue, and this year she'll be joined by three of her teammates: co-captain Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper.

"I felt like it was important to really show the diversity of this team, as well as show the youth and the experienced players," Morgan said.