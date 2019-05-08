Alex Morgan Named 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model

Alex Morgan Named 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover ModelMay 8, 2019
United States soccer star Alex Morgan was announced as one of three 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover models on Wednesday:
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @SI_Swimsuit
BUT WAIT, THERE'S MORE! @alexmorgan13 lands the final cover of #SISwim 2019! ⭐https://t.co/4kN0K8kDOt https://t.co/xdlGQaebKY
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @SI_Swimsuit
.@alexmorgan13's #SISwim 2019 cover reveal will make your day https://t.co/UDhFYiXQq5
The women's national team co-captain will be joining model and entertainer Tyra Banks and model Camille Kostek on the issue's three separate covers:
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit @SI_Swimsuit
.@tyrabanks, @camillekostek and @AlexMorgan13 are your #SISwim 2019 cover models https://t.co/z4GUahwGIU https://t.co/YowilFb5HC
This marks Morgan's third appearance in the Swimsuit Issue, and this year she'll be joined by three of her teammates: co-captain Megan Rapinoe, Crystal Dunn and Abby Dahlkemper.
"I felt like it was important to really show the diversity of this team, as well as show the youth and the experienced players," Morgan said.
