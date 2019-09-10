Christian Yelich Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Kneecap

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich's season is over at the worst possible time for the team's playoff hopes, as the Brewers announced the outfielder suffered a fractured kneecap during Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Per Fox Sports Wisconsin's Sophia Minnaert, Yelich was replaced by Trent Grisham in the first inning when he fouled a ball off his knee.

An extended injury is the worst-case scenario for Milwaukee, especially with the team fighting for a playoff spot.

Yelich is once again in the National League MVP race with a .330/.430/.672 slash line, 44 homers and 97 RBI in 129 games.

The Brewers entered Tuesday's game with a 75-68 record, two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

While Yelich carries the Brewers offense when he is on the field, his injury now creates a significant hole.

Grisham has appeared in only 32 games this season. He's looked solid with a .260/.324/.448 slash line, but there's no way for the 22-year-old to replace what Yelich offers.