Christian Yelich Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Fractured Kneecap

Christian Yelich Out for Season After Knee Injury Diagnosed as Fractured KneecapSeptember 10, 2019
Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich's season is over at the worst possible time for the team's playoff hopes, as the Brewers announced the outfielder suffered a fractured kneecap during Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins.
Per Fox Sports Wisconsin's Sophia Minnaert, Yelich was replaced by Trent Grisham in the first inning when he fouled a ball off his knee.
An extended injury is the worst-case scenario for Milwaukee, especially with the team fighting for a playoff spot.
Yelich is once again in the National League MVP race with a .330/.430/.672 slash line, 44 homers and 97 RBI in 129 games.
The Brewers entered Tuesday's game with a 75-68 record, two games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.
While Yelich carries the Brewers offense when he is on the field, his injury now creates a significant hole.
Grisham has appeared in only 32 games this season. He's looked solid with a .260/.324/.448 slash line, but there's no way for the 22-year-old to replace what Yelich offers.
