Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Receives Death Threats on Twitter After Loss

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Cleveland starting pitcher Trevor Bauer posted to Twitter on Monday that he's received death threats and other offensive messages on Instagram.

The messages came after he gave up 10 hits and eight runs in his Monday start against the Chicago White Sox. You can see the messages below (warning: NSFW language):

It was by far Bauer's worst start of the season after he gave up just 13 earned runs total in his first seven outings. For the season, he's 4-2 with a 3.42 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 52.2 innings.

It was also a far less wholesome social media exchange than the one Bauer had with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson before the game:

It was Anderson's two-run single in the sixth inning that ended Bauer's evening.

"This was one of those nights where everything went their way," Bauer said after the contest, per the Associated Press. "They hit some really bad pitches really hard, and they hit some really good pitches really hard. And then, even balls they mishit were hits. Just one of those nights, I guess."

Bauer himself was accused of online harassment in January when he sent Nikki Giles multiple tweets and direct messages after she responded to an exchange between Bauer and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, calling him her "least favorite person in all sports," per Ben Axelrod of WKYC.com.

Giles said Bauer tagged her in over 40 tweets in total, and he mentioned her in over 80 tweets.

"It has definitely ruined my last three days," she told A.J. Perez of USA Today at the time. "I have cried daily and called my family crying because the first 12-24 hours or so I was getting a lot of hate."

While Bauer didn't directly apologize after the multiday exchange with Giles, he tweeted he would "wield the responsibility of my public platform more responsibly in the future."