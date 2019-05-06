Video: Reds' Derek Dietrich Tries to Remove Bees in Beekeeper Suit During Delay

Video: Reds' Derek Dietrich Tries to Remove Bees in Beekeeper Suit During DelayMay 6, 2019
A swarm of bees caused a delay in Monday's game between the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, but Derek Dietrich tried to save the day.
The Reds utility player dressed up in a beekeeper suit and did his best to get the bugs off the field:
Kerry Crowley @KO_Crowley
Derek Dietrich is not starting today for the Reds, but he is wearing this beekeeper suit and attempting to scare (??) the bees away. I am not joking, that’s actually Dietrich. https://t.co/SzlbpYXgG2
While there are likely other people more qualified to handle this mess, it seems the Reds could use as much help as possible considering the infestation around the dugouts:
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
A swarm of bees is delaying the Giants-Reds game 😬 (via @FOXSportsOH) https://t.co/rRMparq1fr
Dietrich has shown versatility throughout his career, playing four different positions already this season. Adding beekeeper to his resume takes it to another level.