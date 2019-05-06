Liverpool's Mo Salah out with Concussion vs. Barcelona; Could Return vs. Wolves

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Mohamed Salah will be unavailable to play for Liverpool against Barcelona on Tuesday after he suffered a concussion against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp confirmed as much on Monday, per The Times' Paul Joyce:

The Egypt international has been one of the driving forces behind Liverpool's back-to-back strong campaigns.

His first season at Anfield ended in disappointment when he was injured in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final loss against Real Madrid after tangling with Sergio Ramos. He watched from the sidelines as his team lost 3-1.

One year later, after his team lost the first leg of the semi-finals 3-0 to Barcelona, the former Chelsea, Fiorentina and Roma star has again suffered heartbreak with the head injury in the 3-2 win over Newcastle.

The 26-year-old has no extended injury history, and both injuries were outliers and the result of freak accidents.

This latest setback will test Liverpool's depth in the second leg, as the Reds have been reliant on the trio of Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino for the last two years.

Klopp has already confirmed Firmino won't be available for Tuesday's clash, too.

It will come as a relief Salah's campaign has not been brought to a premature end, though, as he'll likely be able to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on the final day of the Premier League season as his team bid for the title.