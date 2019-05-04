Video: Stephen Curry Misses Dunk at End of Warriors Game 3 OT Loss vs. Rockets

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 5, 2019

A rough game from Stephen Curry ended in the worst possible way: a missed dunk in the final minute to seal the loss.

The Golden State Warriors star tried to cut the gap to one possession with 19.2 seconds left in overtime but ended up with nothing but rim on his open dunk attempt.

That became the final play in the Houston Rockets' 126-121 overtime win in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Saturday.

Curry struggled all game, scoring 17 points on 7-of-23 shooting from the field. However, none of the shots were as bad as his last one.

Considering how ruthless social media can be, this might be a mistake that is shown again and again while haunting the guard throughout his career.