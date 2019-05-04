Report: Maximum Security Bettors Lose Around $9M on 2019 Kentucky Derby DQ Loss

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The finish of this year's Kentucky Derby turned out to be costly for anyone who bet on Maximum Security after the horse was disqualified for an illegal move on the track.

Per ESPN.com's David Purdum, Maximum Security's disqualification resulted in $9 million being lost by bettors.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first, but Country House jockey Flavien Prat filed on objection over the result.

Per KentuckyDerby.com, Maximum Security went off the board with 9-2 odds. Country House had the second-longest odds in the field at 65-1.

After officials reviewed the tape, it was determined Maximum Security violated the rules and the win went to the No. 2 finisher, Country House.

According to NBC Sports' Jerry Bailey and Randy Moss, Maximum Security was running in Lane 2 before shifting out and impeding the progress of War of Will and Long Range Toddy.

Purdum noted Country House was the second-biggest long shot in history to win the Kentucky Derby. Donerail was a 91-1 underdog when he stunned the world in 1913, according to the Courier Journal's Lucas Aulbach.

The irony is Prat had Country House even further on the outside, so he wasn't directly impacted by Maximum Securty's move. That allowed him to keep up his pace and move into second place down the stretch.