Country House's Controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby Win Sparks Twitter Disbelief

Country House's Controversial 2019 Kentucky Derby Win Sparks Twitter DisbeliefMay 4, 2019
For the first time in Kentucky Derby history, the winner of the Run for the Roses crossed the finish line in second place.
Long shot Country House was awarded the 2019 Kentucky Derby on Saturday after officials disqualified winner Maximum Security for impeding multiple horses by switching lanes without clearance. The 65-1 winner is the second-highest odds in Kentucky Derby history, per ESPN Stats & Info, but few were talking about that after the race.
Instead, the Twittersphere blew up, as many viewers were up in arms over Country House essentially being awarded the race on a technicality.
Here's a look at some of the noteworthy reactions:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
M̶A̶X̶I̶M̶U̶M̶ ̶S̶E̶C̶U̶R̶I̶T̶Y̶ COUNTRY HOUSE HAS WON THE KENTUCKY DERBY https://t.co/mduWo2OhC5
B/R Betting @br_betting
The scene at Churchill Downs when Maximum Security was disqualified Unreal. https://t.co/bNnm2u4DlR
Dan Wolken @DanWolken
I’ve been writing like crazy but this is the most controversial decision in horse racing history.
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
Country House wins the 145th Kentucky Derby. Country House entered the race with 65-1 odds to win, making him the 2nd-longest shot to win the Kentucky Derby in the 145-year history of the race (Donerail, 91.5-1 in 1913). https://t.co/V85DMSW9qP
While it appears the stewards followed the letter of the law, the overwhelming sentiment is that the spirit was broken. Maximum Security did get in the way of Country House, whose rider, Flavien Prat, filed the appeal after the race. The infraction caused War of Will to have to move back, as well as Long Range Toddy. However, it appeared Country House showed no signs of ill effects and was blown out on a clean straight stretch by Maximum Security.
It was clear Maximum Security was the best horse in the field. By anyone who watched the race, Maximum Security was the wire-to-wire winner.
Now horse racing's biggest day is left to be mired in controversy.