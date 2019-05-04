UFC Fight Night 151 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

1 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

What did I tell you? Rewind the tape. Return to the intro and read it back.

Donald. Cerrone. Will. Carry. Your. Card.

Over five rock-solid rounds, Cerrone landed low kicks, high kicks and a slew of punches to overpower a slower, more tentative Iaquinta.

That's not to say this was one-sided. Iaquinta landed plenty of his own damage, including some terrific counter shots to the body, which is often believed to be Cerrone's zone of weakness. But Cowboy's damage piled up over time. Leg kicks, which Iaquinta never checked, were relentlessly. Cerrone's jab turned Iaquinta's face to a bloody mask at the final horn. When Iaquinta pressured in, Cerrone kept him at bay with well-timed shots, including one knee that crushed Iaquinta as he dove for a takedown.

When he did reach and test Cerrone's chin, Cerrone recovered and shook off the damage—that has to be encouraging for Cerrone fans who are still wondering how his toughness might be affected by a return to the lightweight division (and the steeper cut that accompanies it).

Cerrone himself dropped Iaquinta to the canvas on more than one occasion: once with a thudding left hand at the close of the third and a highlight-reel front kick to the face in the fourth.

Cerrone has spoken about the changes that have come over him since he recently became a parent. That's pretty standard soundbite stuff, but he's on a three-fight streak since the birth of his son, Danger (yes, Danger). There are fewer aw-shucks, git-r-done moments with him now, it seems. Fewer bro-hugs at center cage. He's more serious now, more methodical, but no less bent on violence.

"Dad Cerrone is 3-0 now and on a mission," Cerrone told broadcaster Michael Bisping in the cage after the fight. "We gotta build this boy a swimming pool."

Whatever works. Heck, are we ever going to make that Conor McGregor fight? That'll move some units. But even if that doesn't come through, Cerrone it seems can and will serve this purpose until Father Time comes and carries him out by the scruff of his neck.