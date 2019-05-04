UFC Fight Night 151 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

UFC Fight Night 151 Results: The Real Winners and LosersMay 5, 2019
On paper, UFC Fight Night 151 was not a particularly memorable card. Going down Saturday from Ottawa, Canada, the lineup did not exactly overflow with name value or title implications.
That's why you keep guys like Donald Cerrone on the roster. He's a fixer. Make the call, put his name on the marquee and watch him solve your marketability problems.
Cerrone covers a multitude of card-building sins. Regardless of his recent performances or current place in contention conversations, the massive fan favorite and relentless action fighter is money in the matchmaking bank. Merab Dvalishvili? In the middle of a main card? Who cares? Cerrone's fighting in half an hour.
In Al Iaquinta, Cerrone has a foil with the tools to take him on. Cowboy likes to play his kick-heavy muay thai in open space; Iaquinta closes the distance with his wily boxing game.
Who came out on top? And what about the rest of the action? Who stood out? Did anyone make a name for him or herself? As always the final stat lines do not reveal all. We have the full card results, yes, but we also understand what they really meant. These are the real winners and losers from UFC Fight Night 151.
Winner: Donald Cerrone
What did I tell you? Rewind the tape. Return to the intro and read it back.
Donald. Cerrone. Will. Carry. Your. Card.
Over five rock-solid rounds, Cerrone landed low kicks, high kicks and a slew of punches to overpower a slower, more tentative Iaquinta.
That's not to say this was one-sided. Iaquinta landed plenty of his own damage, including some terrific counter shots to the body, which is often believed to be Cerrone's zone of weakness. But Cowboy's damage piled up over time. Leg kicks, which Iaquinta never checked, were relentlessly. Cerrone's jab turned Iaquinta's face to a bloody mask at the final horn. When Iaquinta pressured in, Cerrone kept him at bay with well-timed shots, including one knee that crushed Iaquinta as he dove for a takedown.
When he did reach and test Cerrone's chin, Cerrone recovered and shook off the damage—that has to be encouraging for Cerrone fans who are still wondering how his toughness might be affected by a return to the lightweight division (and the steeper cut that accompanies it).
Cerrone himself dropped Iaquinta to the canvas on more than one occasion: once with a thudding left hand at the close of the third and a highlight-reel front kick to the face in the fourth.
Cerrone has spoken about the changes that have come over him since he recently became a parent. That's pretty standard soundbite stuff, but he's on a three-fight streak since the birth of his son, Danger (yes, Danger). There are fewer aw-shucks, git-r-done moments with him now, it seems. Fewer bro-hugs at center cage. He's more serious now, more methodical, but no less bent on violence.
"Dad Cerrone is 3-0 now and on a mission," Cerrone told broadcaster Michael Bisping in the cage after the fight. "We gotta build this boy a swimming pool."
Whatever works. Heck, are we ever going to make that Conor McGregor fight? That'll move some units. But even if that doesn't come through, Cerrone it seems can and will serve this purpose until Father Time comes and carries him out by the scruff of his neck.
Loser: Cub Swanson
This outcome really wasn't a shock. Shane Burgos was a modest but consistent favorite on every betting book.
In fact, his split decision nod over Cub Swanson didn't fully do his performance justice. When judge David Therien gave Swanson a 30-27, he must have been watching some WEC replay. This was Burgos' fight and it wasn't all that close.
It was the best fight of the night outside the main event, thanks to technical violence from both sides. Burgos had power to burn, and he burned it on Swanson's face and with kicks to Cub's legs. Swanson tried to mitigate the damage with head movement, footwork and output, but Burgos always seemed to find a home for the big shot when circumstances demanded.
For the 28-year-old Burgos, this is the biggest win of his still-burgeoning career. You can't say enough good things about his performance and you can't overestimate the importance of beating an opponent as respected as Swanson.
For Swanson, it might not be time to hang up the gloves, but it's time to splash water on your face and gaze pensively in the mirror. This is four straight defeats for the 35-year-old brawler extraordinaire. Nothing can tarnish his legacy unless you can find a way to wipe his fight with Doo Hoi Choi from the collective memory banks, and while Burgos is certainly legit, this wasn't by any measure an elite opponent on an elite stage. Can Swanson still compete? Absolutely. But more than any other loss in recent memory, this one could and maybe should prompt some soul-searching.
Winner: Walt Harris
Sergey Spivak: gone in 50 seconds.
Walt Harris fits the profile of the lumbering heavyweight knockout artist. This first-round flattening of Spivak moved Harris' pro record to 12-7. All 12 of those wins came from strikes.
But there's more to the Harris puzzle than meets the eye. Harris has hands, like, real hands. He throws them in flurries and they are hard to catch up to. Spivak was ready to go home before the knees came; the knees just sort of guided him there.
This one was a little bittersweet for Harris. He was originally scheduled for a much bigger fight on this card, but then his initial opponent, Alexei Oleynik, was tapped to replace Alexander Volkov against Alistair Overeem last month.
So good on Harris, then, that he got the win and had a readymade callout for his post-fight speech.
"I definitely felt like I had a lot to prove coming into this because I missed out on the fight with Oleinik and then they gave me a newcomer, so I felt like I had to make an example out of this kid," he said in a statement after the win. "It’s no disrespect towards him or anyone else, I just have a lot of chips on my shoulder."
He also called out fellow slugger Justin Willis, which would seem to be a winnable fight for Harris. Regardless of who he'll face next, the Harris ship has some wind in its sails.
Loser: The Entire Undercard
The prelims aren't designed to be memorable. They're just supposed to keep fans from wandering off while they wait for the sound of the dinner bell.
So when someone tells you an undercard stunk, well, it must have been properly fragrant. That's what happened Saturday.
Six bouts, four decisions, and just not a whole lot of memorable moments. The most interesting competitor may have been outspoken heavyweight Juan Adams, who brought heat to his matchup with Arjan Bhullar right up to the moment when Bhullar doused the whole thing with freezing water.
Matt Sayles and Kyle Nelson had a back-and-forth slog that ended with a late choke. Nordine Taleb cruised over Kyle Prepolec. Cole Smith and Mitch Gagnon? I believe I blocked that one out and you can't prove otherwise.
The highlight was a heavy favorite in Macy Chiasson proving that she was indeed a heavy favorite. She cemented herself as a serious player in the women's bantamweight division in a TKO defeat of Sarah Moras that lost all suspense about two minutes into the contest when both fighters realized Moras couldn't keep Chiasson on her back.
Sometimes cards don't play out the way they're supposed to on paper. This time, the paper told the tale just fine.
UFC Fight Night 151 Full Card Results
Main Card
Donald Cerrone def. Al Iaquinta by unaninmous decision (49-45, 49-45, 49-46)
Derek Brunson def. Elias Theodorou by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Shane Burgos def. Cub Swanson by split decision (30-27, 27-30, 29-28)
Merab Dvalishvili def. Brad Katona by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Walt Harris def. Sergey Spivak by TKO, 0:50, Rd. 1
Andrew Sanchez def. Marc-Andre Barriault by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Preliminary Card
Macy Chiasson def. Sarah Moras by TKO, 2:22, Rd. 2
Vince Morales def. Aleimann Zahabi unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Nordine Taleb def. Kyle Prepolec by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Matt Sayles def. Kyle Nelson by submission (arm-triangle choke), 3:16, Rd. 3
Arjan Bhullar def. Juan Adams by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
Cole Smith def. Mitch Gagnon by unanimious decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)
