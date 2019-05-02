Red Sox Ban Fortnite in Clubhouse, Calling It 'Counterproductive'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Although Fortnite is a popular video game throughout the world, one place you won't find it anymore is the Boston Red Sox clubhouse.

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI, the game had become a distraction for the players and is no longer welcome in the locker room.

"It was decided by the team that the time used playing the game in the clubhouse had gotten to a point where it was becoming counterproductive to putting their best foot forward on the field," Bradford reported.

The team's a 14-17 start could also be a factor in the rule change.

"I think there is a time and place for that, too," pitcher Nathan Eovaldi said. "Maybe if we were doing a little better maybe we would be doing it, but you can't be losing and playing Fortnite in the clubhouse."

The video game had a heavy presence during last year's run to the World Series:

"Let's say we get back at 11 p.m. from a game, we'll play until 1 a.m., 1:30 a.m., 2 a.m. depending on what time our game is the next day," David Price said last May, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. "But day games or off days, we can put some time in."

Of course, it subsequently came to light that Price suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome, which could be the result of the excessive video game playing.

In any case, the Red Sox players will have to find a new outlet.