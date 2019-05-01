James Harden 'Could Barely See' After Eye Injury in Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 1, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - APRIL 30: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets walks back onto the court after he was poked in the left eye by Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on April 30, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden said following Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series that he "barely could see" after getting poked in the eye during the first quarter.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Harden added that the "lights bothered him" because of the injury as well.

During the first quarter, Draymond Green connected with Harden:

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Despite the injury, Harden played 34 minutes and scored 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists in the loss, which put Houston in a 2-0 deficit.

Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, Harden suffered bleeding in both eyes and a laceration on his left eyelid. Harden added: "It's pretty blurry right now. Hopefully it gets better day by day."

After the game, Green said the following: "I made a mistake and hit him in his eye. Just [wanted] to check on him. It's not about hurting anybody out here. So many times, people forget that when a guy [has] an injury, you live with that every day, every second of every day. It's not just about this game."

Green could be seen apologizing to Harden as he left the court:

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Green was not called for a foul despite the Rockets' complaints about officiating entering the game. After losing to Golden State in Game 1, the Rockets submitted analysis of the officiating in Game 7 of their Western Conference Finals series last season, claiming there were 81 potential missed calls in the loss.

In Game 2, Harden returned during the second quarter after Warriors guard Stephen Curry also returned despite dislocating the middle finger on his left hand. The injury seemed to impact Curry's play, as he scored 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting (3-of-13 from three).

Both Harden and Curry will have a few days to recover, as the series will not resume until Saturday in Houston.