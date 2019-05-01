James Harden 'Could Barely See' After Eye Injury in Rockets vs. Warriors Game 2

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Houston Rockets guard James Harden said following Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series that he "barely could see" after getting poked in the eye during the first quarter.

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN's The Undefeated, Harden added that the "lights bothered him" because of the injury as well.

During the first quarter, Draymond Green connected with Harden:

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Despite the injury, Harden played 34 minutes and scored 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting with seven rebounds and four assists in the loss, which put Houston in a 2-0 deficit.

Per ESPN.com's Tim MacMahon, Harden suffered bleeding in both eyes and a laceration on his left eyelid. Harden added: "It's pretty blurry right now. Hopefully it gets better day by day."

After the game, Green said the following: "I made a mistake and hit him in his eye. Just [wanted] to check on him. It's not about hurting anybody out here. So many times, people forget that when a guy [has] an injury, you live with that every day, every second of every day. It's not just about this game."

Green could be seen apologizing to Harden as he left the court:

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Green was not called for a foul despite the Rockets' complaints about officiating entering the game. After losing to Golden State in Game 1, the Rockets submitted analysis of the officiating in Game 7 of their Western Conference Finals series last season, claiming there were 81 potential missed calls in the loss.

In Game 2, Harden returned during the second quarter after Warriors guard Stephen Curry also returned despite dislocating the middle finger on his left hand. The injury seemed to impact Curry's play, as he scored 20 points on 6-of-16 shooting (3-of-13 from three).

Both Harden and Curry will have a few days to recover, as the series will not resume until Saturday in Houston.