Bucks Rumors: Brook Lopez Plans to Sign 4-Year $52M Contract at Start of FA

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Veteran center Brook Lopez reportedly will re-sign with the Milwaukee Bucks when free agency officially starts on Sunday.



Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the deal is for four years and $52 million.

Lopez, 31, was a key signing for the Bucks last offseason, averaging 12.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 blocks in 28.7 minutes per game. He shot 45.2 percent from the field and 36.5 percent from three, allowing the Bucks to space the floor and clear driving lanes for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That strategy, aided by the signing of Ersan Ilyasova and the midseason trade for Nikola Mirotic, played a huge role in Milwaukee's 60-22 record in the regular season, which was tops in the NBA. And Lopez's evolution into a viable three-point shooter has evolved his game as the NBA continuously goes smaller and prioritizes floor spacing and perimeter shooting.

Given his seamless fit with the Bucks, it isn't surprising that the team retained him, even in a summer when Khris Middleton and Mirotic also hit free agency and Malcolm Brogdon became restricted free agent.

Even with limited cap space, the Bucks and Lopez managed to come to an agreement. That's great news for the team, as Lopez proved to be a perfect fit in Mike Budenholzer's offense alongside Antetokounmpo.