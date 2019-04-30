Ex-Colts, Hall of Fame DE Gino Marchetti Dies at Age 93

Uncredited/Associated Press

Former Baltimore Colts defensive end Gino Marchetti died of pneumonia on Monday at the age of 93, according to the Baltimore Sun's Mike Klingaman.

Marchetti was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1972.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker issued a statement on Marchetti's death Tuesday:

"Gino Marchetti dominated the football field during his career in the 1950s and '60s as a leader of the great Baltimore Colts teams of that era. His ferocious style of play defined the character of a man who possessed a strong desire to succeed, passion, and determination that made him a great teammate. Those same traits made him a highly successful business leader after his playing days. The legacy of Gino Marchetti's well-lived life will forever be preserved in Canton, Ohio to serve as inspiration to future generations of fans."

The Baltimore franchise also issued a statement:

"A giant of a man with a giant heart who helped many in need, Gino Marchetti is at or near the top of the greats in Baltimore athletic and football history. Beloved in Baltimore, this Pro Football Hall of Famer loved our community and the fans who were so special to him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Joan, and the Marchetti family. We appreciate the kindness and respect Gino showed the Ravens over the last 23 years."

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reflected on Marchetti's life following the news:

A second-round pick out of San Francisco in 1952, Marchetti spent one season with the Dallas Texans before playing 13 years in a Colts uniform.

Marchetti earned 11 consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1954 to 1964, being named first-team All-Pro nine times and second-team All-Pro once during that span. According to Pro Football Reference, he is just one of 10 defenders to make seven-plus All-Pro squads.

He was a member of the Colts' 1958 and 1959 championship teams.