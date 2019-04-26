Steve Smith Rips Josh Rosen Amid Cardinals Trade Rumors: 'You Are Replaceable'

John Amis/Associated Press

Josh Rosen's decision to unfollow the Arizona Cardinals on social media after the team drafted Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 NFL draft on Thursday drew the ire of five-time Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith Sr.

While working as an analyst for NFL Network (h/t Shane Dale of ABC 15), Smith went off on the 22-year-old quarterback:

"Every team is drafting. We've got six rounds in the next couple of days. Guys are getting replaced. You are replaceable. ... They say in the league, the more you can do, it helps your opportunities. So now you're mad because they brought some competition in here, so you're gonna try to take your ball? First of all, son, it ain't your damn ball to take anyway. So, you just keep playing with your phone, and you just keep showing us what the stigma of you and who you were at UCLA, now you've brought it to the professional level. You've showed us when things don't go your way, you're going to cry in a corner. But guess what? They're gonna ship your ass home, somewhere else, and you can go cry and be their problem."

Smith has been in a similar position to Rosen. After spending 13 seasons with the Carolina Panthers, he was released following the 2013 campaign. Smith let it be known that he understood the nature of the business.

"It’s a business and I understand that, and ultimately decisions aren't up to me," Smith told ESPN's Josina Anderson (via ESPN's David Newton) in March 2014. "I'm a player. At the end of the day, if a team decides to move on, I have to either accept that or I go sit at home and cry about it."

It was just one year ago the Cardinals traded up to 10th overall to select Rosen out of UCLA with the intention of making him the quarterback of the future in the desert. That selection came while Steve Wilks was the head coach, though. Wilks was fired after just one year on the job, posting the worst record in the NFL at 3-13.

Rosen made 14 appearances as a rookie, going 3-10 in 13 starts. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. The Cardinals offensive line surrendered 52 sacks last season, tied for the fifth-most in the league.

Rosen's future in Arizona became uncertain when the team hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury in January. Before his Red Raiders took on Murray and the Oklahoma Sooners last season, Kingsbury said he would take the dual-threat quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick if he could:

Little did he know, he would ultimately have the opportunity to do exactly that—and he did.

The Cardinals continued to show support for Rosen even after the Kingsbury hiring, with general manager Steve Keim saying in February that the second-year passer was still the team's quarterback "right now."

Kingsbury also stood behind Rosen as speculation grew:

In the end, though, Murray was the pick on Thursday, seemingly making Rosen's days in Arizona numbered.

Michael Silver of NFL.com reported after the Murray selection that the Cardinals would not "give away" Rosen in a trade and would be content keeping him if they don't receive an acceptable offer. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on Friday that Arizona and the Miami Dolphins were "closing in" a deal that would send Rosen to South Beach for the 48th overall pick in this year' draft.