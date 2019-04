NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 20

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

Strengths: Awareness, zone-coverage ability

Weaknesses: Elite traits

Murphy has the best hips and eyes among cornerbacks in this year’s class. He flips to turn and run with receivers and changes directions exceptionally well. And he is quick to diagnose route combinations and close on plays happening in front of him. Those traits make him a great prospect in both a Cover-3 heavy defense like the Huskies’ or the kind of match-concept defense smarter NFL teams are switching to (in an effort to cope with teams like the Chiefs).

Murphy is just 5’11”, not exceptionally well-built, ran a 4.55-second 40 at the combine (his tape speed looks faster) and doesn’t always play up to his highlights. He’s prone to occasional mistakes in coverage, sometimes allows a little too much to happen in front of him and lets receivers latch on in the running game.

These are quibbles and correctable flaws, rather than huge problems. Murphy isn’t suited for 50 snaps of press coverage against Julio Jones. Then again, who is?

The Cardinals’ 2018 passing defensive stats looked OK, mostly because teams didn’t have to throw the ball much to beat them. But their cornerback corps entering the draft consisted of Patrick Peterson (excellent, aging, reportedly disgruntled), David Amerson (just another journeyman), Robert Alford (formerly of the Falcons, so ‘nuff said) and Brandon Williams (perma-project).

So this selection fills a need. And hey, so what if Kyler Murray struggles as a rookie because the Cardinals aren’t really addressing his supporting cast. It’s not like the organization is impatient, right? Right?

Grade: B+