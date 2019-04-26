NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick

6 of 20

Cody Ford, Tackle, Oklahoma

Strengths: Size, athleticism, just about everything else

Weaknesses: Stance

Here’s the guy the Panthers should have drafted instead of Greg Little.

The Bills averaged 4.2 yards per rush last season. Not bad, right? But if Josh Allen’s 631 rushing yards (most of it on scrambles) are removed from the equation, the Bills’ per-carry average slips to 3.6 yards per carry. Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon arrived in the offseason to give LeSean McCoy some help in the backfield, but both the backs and Allen could use more help up front.

At 6’4”, 329 pounds, Ford is vast yet quick-footed, fundamentally sound and MEAN. He backpedals well, pulls well in the run game, looked for work when Kyler Murray was scrambling and finishes his blocks with authority.

Looking for flaws? Ford always lined up in a two-point stance at Oklahoma. Yes, many tackles line up in a two-point stance these days, but the Sooners’ stances were particularly high. Their tackles were almost standing at the line like tight ends planning to run pass routes. Ford acknowledged at the combine that he will need a little time to adjust to a three-point stance.

He also had significant weight issues after an injury, plumping up to about 360 at one point. Again, he has acknowledged that he needs to steer clear of the fast food drive-thrus.

As for Ford’s overall game: "My style of play is to get the job done no matter what it takes,” he said at the combine. “My mentality going into every game, every play, is to finish everybody in front of me."

Heck yeah.

The Bills can plug Ford in at right tackle and look forward to many Lane Johnson-esque seasons.

And after drafting Ed Oliver in the first round and Ford in the second, the Bills draft class has taken on a distinct identity. And it’s the good kind of nasty.

Grade: A