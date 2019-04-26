NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2019: Round 2-3 Grades for Every PickApril 26, 2019
Enough brilliant-but-flawed superpowered wide receivers to populate the next wave of Marvel movies;
Galaxy-brain moves by the Patriots;
Lots of wheeling and dealing by teams like the Colts and Seahawks;
Plenty of high-impact defenders;
A quarterback surprise or two;
Day 2 of the 2019 NFL draft is underway, and the second and third rounds promise to be brimming with:
And much more!
33. Arizona Cardinals
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Strengths: Awareness, zone-coverage ability
Weaknesses: Elite traits
Murphy has the best hips and eyes among cornerbacks in this year’s class. He flips to turn and run with receivers and changes directions exceptionally well. And he is quick to diagnose route combinations and close on plays happening in front of him. Those traits make him a great prospect in both a Cover-3 heavy defense like the Huskies’ or the kind of match-concept defense smarter NFL teams are switching to (in an effort to cope with teams like the Chiefs).
Murphy is just 5’11”, not exceptionally well-built, ran a 4.55-second 40 at the combine (his tape speed looks faster) and doesn’t always play up to his highlights. He’s prone to occasional mistakes in coverage, sometimes allows a little too much to happen in front of him and lets receivers latch on in the running game.
These are quibbles and correctable flaws, rather than huge problems. Murphy isn’t suited for 50 snaps of press coverage against Julio Jones. Then again, who is?
The Cardinals’ 2018 passing defensive stats looked OK, mostly because teams didn’t have to throw the ball much to beat them. But their cornerback corps entering the draft consisted of Patrick Peterson (excellent, aging, reportedly disgruntled), David Amerson (just another journeyman), Robert Alford (formerly of the Falcons, so ‘nuff said) and Brandon Williams (perma-project).
So this selection fills a need. And hey, so what if Kyler Murray struggles as a rookie because the Cardinals aren’t really addressing his supporting cast. It’s not like the organization is impatient, right? Right?
Grade: B+
34. Indianapolis Colts
Rock Ya-Sin, Cornerback, Temple
Strengths: Athleticism, physicality
Weaknesses: Technique, experience
An internet search for Rock Ya-Sin leads rather quickly to the 1957 film Rock You Sinners, which sounds like a brimstone religious movie, but is really about the British rock ‘n’ roll scene. Here’s a clip so you can see for yourself what was considered rockingly sinful in 1957, including coffee bars, capri pants for women and dancing like a dweeb.
Anyway, Ya-Sin is a converted wrestler who didn’t start playing football until the 11th grade and spent three years at Presbyterian College before playing just one season for the Owls. He plays cornerback like a wrestler: often winning on the press or bodying up his receiver to contest passes, but clutching and grabbing down the field when he’s beaten.
Ya-Sin has talent and competitiveness to spare, gets top marks for his intangibles and performed well at the Senior Bowl. He also has an easy-to-remember, fun-to-say name, which may have slightly overrated him by the draft media. He’s an inexperienced mid-major guy who will get flagged twice per game if thrown into the starting lineup too soon. He’ll be a special teamer and 3rd-and-30 cornerback to start his career. But he has starter’s upside.
As you can tell, I’m not as high on Ya-Sin as other analysts. But he fills a need, and the Colts did the right thing to slide out of the first round and acquire extra picks and still come away with a player they are high on.
Grade: B
35. Jacksonville Jaguars
Jawaan Taylor, Tackle, Florida
Strengths: Size, finish, run blocking
Weaknesses: Lateral quickness, injury concerns
Taylor played right tackle, which is normally the football equivalent of being a rhythm guitarist. But SEC coaches like to line up their top edge-rushers against right tackles on third downs, so Taylor often faced the likes of Brian Burns and Josh Allen. (You’ll find many of the top power-conference left tackles projected as guards this weekend.)
Burns and Allen said “Goodnight, Gracie” to Taylor a few times last year, (trust me, your grandparents would laugh at that one). Taylor was also lured into too many false starts trying to get the jump on top edge-rushers. But when he latched on to a defender, it was all over. The Florida tackle is huge, has a nasty initial punch, finishes every block and can piledrive downfield.
Concerns about a knee injury caused Taylor to slide out of the first round. Assuming he’s healthy, the Jaguars just got a player who projects as a quality NFL right tackle.
The Jaguars allowed 53 sacks last season, so this is a logical need pick of a player with upside.
Grade: B+
36. San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel, Wide Receiver, South Carolina
They’re mighty! They’re fascinating! They’re flawed! Get ready, true believers: Here’s the skinny on a member of the 2019 Draft Class Legion of Wide Receiver Superheroes!
Superpowers: Limited super speed and strength, meta-feistiness
One Weakness: Fireplug-shaped
Superhero Comparison: Wolverine
Squat, wide-framed James Howlett (Logan, if you are old school) looks ridiculous standing next to the rest of the superheroes. But he’s stronger and faster than he looks and scrappier than you are ready to deal with, making him the best at what he does. Even if what he does ain’t pretty.
NFL Comparison: Randall Cobb
Secret Superhero File
Samuel is the next evolution of the tough little South Carolina slot receiver: stronger, faster and more versatile than his predecessors (including Bruce Ellington and Pharoh Cooper), but still more of a slot specialist than a prototypical every-down wide receiver.
Samuel had a phenomenal Senior Bowl and a strong combine. While he’s a size-speed square peg who doesn’t stand out among D.K. Metcalf and Hakeem Butler types, his game also lacks a potentially fatal flaw. Samuel will catch passes in traffic, fight for extra yardage and take some short passes to the house.
Tight end George Kittle led the 49ers with 88 receptions last year, but no other player caught more than 42 passes. Samuel will play an immediate role as a possession receiver and offense diversifier.
Grade: A
37. Carolina Panthers
Greg Little, Tackle, Ole Miss
Strengths: Size, experience
Weaknesses: Athleticism, balance, finish
Little fits the NFL’s left tackle prototype (6’5”, 310 lbs, 35¼” arms), was a top prep recruit and started for years at a top SEC program. He therefore perched near the top of 2019 draft boards years ago and stayed there, despite some very unimpressive tape.
Little is slow-footed, has a hard time pulling, misses targets on the second level and can get feigned out of position by top pass-rushers. He lunges and loses balance at times. He can be a mauler on some reps but lacks the heavy initial punch and consistent finishes of a top prospect. It’s the tape of a pretty good guard, not an elite left tackle.
The Panthers need all the offensive line talent they can get. But this is a reach, and the Panthers have too many needs at too many positions to trade up for questionable talent.
Grade: D+
38. Buffalo Bills
Cody Ford, Tackle, Oklahoma
Strengths: Size, athleticism, just about everything else
Weaknesses: Stance
Here’s the guy the Panthers should have drafted instead of Greg Little.
The Bills averaged 4.2 yards per rush last season. Not bad, right? But if Josh Allen’s 631 rushing yards (most of it on scrambles) are removed from the equation, the Bills’ per-carry average slips to 3.6 yards per carry. Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon arrived in the offseason to give LeSean McCoy some help in the backfield, but both the backs and Allen could use more help up front.
At 6’4”, 329 pounds, Ford is vast yet quick-footed, fundamentally sound and MEAN. He backpedals well, pulls well in the run game, looked for work when Kyler Murray was scrambling and finishes his blocks with authority.
Looking for flaws? Ford always lined up in a two-point stance at Oklahoma. Yes, many tackles line up in a two-point stance these days, but the Sooners’ stances were particularly high. Their tackles were almost standing at the line like tight ends planning to run pass routes. Ford acknowledged at the combine that he will need a little time to adjust to a three-point stance.
He also had significant weight issues after an injury, plumping up to about 360 at one point. Again, he has acknowledged that he needs to steer clear of the fast food drive-thrus.
As for Ford’s overall game: "My style of play is to get the job done no matter what it takes,” he said at the combine. “My mentality going into every game, every play, is to finish everybody in front of me."
Heck yeah.
The Bills can plug Ford in at right tackle and look forward to many Lane Johnson-esque seasons.
And after drafting Ed Oliver in the first round and Ford in the second, the Bills draft class has taken on a distinct identity. And it’s the good kind of nasty.
Grade: A
39. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sean Bunting, Cornerback, Central Michigan
Strengths: Height-speed combination
Weaknesses: Quickness, skinniness
The Buccaneers allowed a league-high 110.9 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks last season. There were several reasons: a schedule full of tough opponents; Brent Grimes’ desire for some sort of pay-for-play contract; Vernon Hargreaves’ descent into oft-injured vaporware; the inexplicable continued employment of Chris Conte; etc. The team has moved on from Grimes and Conte go but has added little in free agency, so the secondary is a glaring need.
Bunting is a long, lean defender who ran a 4.42-second 40 at the combine. He’s willing to throw his body around on tunnel screens and other plays in front of him, and he can run with anyone on deep routes.
Bunting has a flat-footed style in off coverage that he can get away with at the mid-major level; he needs quicker feet and reactions at the snap, or else NFL receivers will gobble up his cushion and feast on both shorter and longer throws. Bunting’s your basic toolsy defender with a chance to stick as a fourth cornerback and work his way up the depth chart.
In summary: need pick, but a real reach.
Also, whatever happened to Greedy Williams?
Grade: C
40. Oakland Raiders
Trayvon Mullen, CB, Clemson
Strengths: Physicality, run support
Weaknesses: Lateral quickness, technique
Mullen is more physical and better in run support than most of the other top-rated cornerbacks. He lacks top-level agility, but he’s tall, tested well at the combine, disrupts his receiver at the line of scrimmage and appears to have good instincts in underneath zones. Mullen projects as a tough, reliable second cornerback.
He also happens to be Lamar Jackson’s cousin. They grew up close to each other and have been squaring off since they were five years old. But there is no truth to the rumor that the Ravens dusted off an old kindergarten playbook for their playoff loss to the Chargers.
The Raiders continue to prioritize high-character players in this draft. Perhaps it’s penance for the 1970s. Or fear that everyone will go Hunter S. Thompson when the team lands in Las Vegas. Either way, this is turning into a love-it-or-hate-it draft for the organization. And despite some reaches and odd fits, I am starting to really like it.
Grade: B+
41. Denver Broncos
Dalton Risner, Offensive Line, Kansas State
Strengths: Power, tenacity, intangibles
Weaknesses: Quickness
Risner patterns his game after former Patriots left tackle Nate Solder, who is now retired and owns a chain of car washes or something. (Oops! Solder plays for the Giants. It’s easy to forget that they are still a team.)
If Risner possessed Solder’s size and quickness when backpedaling, he would have been a top-10 pick. But, at 6’5” and 312 pounds, the Kansas State tackle is just a little bit shorter and more lumbering than Solder (6’8”, 320 lbs), who grew up in a tiny Colorado town near Risner’s hometown and mentored him during the draft process.
What he does have going for him is a rugged, tenacious blocking style, a nasty finish and leadership characteristics that made him a team captain in just his sophomore year.
The Broncos are likely to move Risner to right guard, where his quickness will be less of an issue. This is a safe, solid pick.
Darn it, John Elway hasn’t doing anything imperious, loopy and fun so far.
Grade: B
42. Denver Broncos
Drew Lock, Quarterback, Missouri
Deadly accurate quarterback comparison: Kirk Cousins’ mind in Jay Cutler’s body
That comparison sounds pretty darn good, doesn’t it? Take Cutler’s talent but replace his preternaturally punchable personality with Cousins’ work ethic and goofy Sunday school teacher likeability, and the Broncos could be getting a quarterback who combines extreme ability with solid intangibles. That’s a Pro Bowler right there.
Conversely, the Cutler-Cousins Frankenstein could become a guy who never quite hammers down the fundamentals, keeps making terrible decisions at critical times, then hits his coaches with the “Aw shucks, I’m doin’ my best” charm that mind-tricks the team into paying him $84 million.
Lock is capable of video-game-caliber highlight throws. He runs pretty well. He seems like a swell dude. If you believe in the power of NFL quarterback coaching, then you believe the Broncos can correct the funky fundamentals and turn him into Patrick Mahomes in a year.
I’m not a big believer in the Broncos’ ability to develop a flawed quarterback (see: Lynch, Paxton). But you know what? John Elway traded back, got several players he wanted and then selected a first-round value in the second round. And he got a quarterback of the future for Joe Flacco, whose future should really be measured in yesterdays.
Let’s see if my finger will actually type an “A” for a Broncos draft grade. Yep, there it is, between the Q and the Z. Come on, index finger. You can do it.
Grade: A
43. Detroit Lions
Jahlani Tavai, Linebacker, Hawaii
Strengths: Size, versatility, athleticism
Weaknesses: Technique, injury concerns
The Warriors lined Tavai up all over the defense, from stand-up edge-rusher to zone defender in the middle of the field, and he acquitted himself in most of the roles. He’s quick and aggressive, with some niftiness while rushing the passer, but he also misses tackles and doesn’t appear to be all that fast.
Tavai missed the final five games last season with a shoulder injury and was limited in offseason work, but he reportedly looked great at Hawaii’s pro day. Hawaii’s pro day is held at UCLA, by the way, so scouts can’t pull the old, “I just have to check some boxes on that Tavai kid, and also I need to take my surfboard, golf clubs and the whole family.”
He was also arrested on charges of third-degree assault in a nightclub in 2018, but reports indicate he was coming to a woman’s defense, so character does not appear to be a concern.
Tavai would be an interesting raw-tools-and-demeanor selection in the fourth or fifth round. He’s a reach here for a team with lots of needs on both sides of the ball.
Grade: C-
44. Green Bay Packers
Elgton Jenkins, Center, Mississippi State
Strengths: Size, technique
Weaknesses: Lateral quickness
Jenkins was an industrial technology major. According to the Mississippi State website, that means he studied the “production, automation, maintenance and logistics areas of industry.” During combine interviews, Jenkins verified that he studied robotics. That makes him the most likely prospect in this draft to someday command an army of his own robots.
As such, we’ll be charitable with this brief scouting report.
Jenkins is huge and well-proportioned, has good footwork and a textbook base, and he uses his hands well to latch defenders out. He has experience all over the offensive line and top off-field intangibles.
His only flaw—and it could be a big one at the NFL level—is that he is slow off the snap and when moving laterally. Better pass-rushers can just shuffle past him if they beat him off the ball.
Corey Linsley has been solid-if-unspectacular at center for years. Jenkins could overtake him, move to guard or provide multi-position depth. This is another peculiar, non-need pick.
Grade: C+
45. New England Patriots
Joejuan Williams, Cornerback, Vanderbilt
Strengths: Height and length
Weaknesses: Deep whoopsies
Time for an installment of This Is How The Patriots Get Ya, a Day 2 celebration of extra Patriots picks (the Patriots entered Friday evening with five picks in the second and third rounds) and the devious things Bill Belichick and company do with them to keep the rest of the NFL at their feet.
Always be skeptical of 6’4” collegiate cornerbacks: most cannot move well laterally, and they usually lack the physicality to bulk up and move to another position or hands to play wide receiver.
Williams is better than the typical elongated scarecrow cornerback: He has good eyes in zone coverage, some closing burst and can turn in transition without signaling into traffic first. But Williams ran a 4.64-second combine 40, and the lack of a third gear is evident on tape, both on the big plays he allowed and the plays where receivers streak past him on overthrows. Williams will always need safety help, but he could be useful as a matchup defender who works underneath zones and swats away fades at the goal line.
This is How They Get Ya: Belichick mixes and matches defenders like Williams better than any coach in history. But there is more to this selection than that.
The Patriots fielded the oldest snap-adjusted roster in the NFL last season, per Football Outsiders. And no, it wasn’t all Tom Brady: Even with Brady removed from the equation, only the Panthers fielded an older roster last year. One of the Patriots’ primary goals this year is to get younger without sacrificing quality. Otherwise, the whole darn organization could crumble to dust the moment Brady floats up to heaven. (And we would all be ever-so disappointed if that were to happen!)
So Williams adds both youth and matchup potential to an aging secondary. And the Patriots still have four more players to add tonight.
Grade: B
46. Cleveland Browns
Andraez “Greedy” Williams, CB, LSU
Strengths: Length, speed, overall coverage ability
Weaknesses: Tackling
Congratulations to the Browns for becoming the coolest band on the side stage! What they did in the second half of last season and this offseason is truly exciting. But it’s a lot easier to get from laughingstock to .500 than to get from .500 to Super Bowl contention. The Browns have a lot more work to do, and it starts with getting the most from a draft in which they don’t have a zillion extra picks to toss around.
The Browns just got the best cornerback in this class in the middle of the second round. How’s that for getting the most from things?
As Williams told USA Today in 2015 (and as cited on his Wikipedia page), “Greedy” is a great nickname for a defensive back. “It helps to be greedy as a defensive back.”
Indeed. A wide receiver nicknamed Greedy would be a cross between Antonio Brown and the Cookie Monster. A running back nicknamed Greedy would sulk if he didn’t get 30 carries per game. A quarterback nicknamed Greedy? There’s only one Sam Bradford, folks. But every team wants a cornerback eager to snatch every football he can from the air.
Williams was nicknamed “Greedy-Deedee” by his aunt. His mother dropped the “Deedee,” because good personal branding begins in the nursery. Fast forward a few decades, and the 6’2” Williams was avariciously allowing just a 33.3 percent completion rate (per Sports Info Solutions) to the receivers he covered, who also happened to be some of the best receivers in the SEC.
Williams is tall, fast, alert and quick in coverage, capable of sticking with D.K. Metcalf-types in man coverage and diagnosing plays in front of him in zone. Tackling is his biggest weakness: He’s a dive-stick tackler who throws himself at the ball-carrier’s legs and sometimes misses.
Williams’ slide in this draft class was peculiar. He has Pro Bowl potential at cornerback.
Grade: A+
47. Seattle Seahawks
Marquise Blair, Safety, Utah
Strengths: Aggressiveness
Weaknesses: Aggressiveness
Do you like fast, hard-hitting safeties? Who doesn’t? Do you like safeties who aim high and lead with the helmet? Err, maybe you do, but the referees and the folks who hand out fines and suspensions don’t.
Blair was called for targeting three times in 2017 and 2018, and while NCAA “targeting” is sometimes in the eye of the beholder, his reckless tackling style will no doubt lead to some penalties and possible injuries to himself and others. Blair also gets carried away with the chase-and-launch tactics and will overrun some ball-carriers.
If Blair becomes more disciplined, he has the speed, quickness, alertness and (of course) physicality to develop into a starter. Until then, he’s exciting to watch but a 15-yard penalty—or worse—waiting to happen.
Blair is definitely a Seahawks type of player. I think he’s a reach, but after years of assigning draft grades I have also come to the conclusion that I can never figure out what the Seahawks are up to, but it usually works out just fine for them.
Grade: C
48. New Orleans Saints
Erik McCoy, Center, Texas A&M
Strengths: Quickness, tenacity
Weaknesses: Upper-body strength
Wait...wasn’t this supposed to be the pick the Dolphins were going to trade for Josh Rosen? What are the Saints doing here?
They are replacing retired center Max Unger—that’s what they are doing.
McCoy was a three-year starter for the Aggies who took over at center as a redshirt freshman in 2016.
McCoy is quick off the snap, gets good position on his defender, stays low, finishes hard and looks for work when he’s uncovered or working downfield. He lacks upper-body power—defenders wrench him backward if he doesn’t get ideal leverage—and he’s not as athletic as North Carolina State center prospect Garrett Bradbury.
McCoy’s a find-a-way scrapper who Sean Payton and the Saints coaches will love. He has the traits to be a starter and tone-setter in the middle of the line.
Stay tuned for further developments in the Josh Rosen soap opera. Heck, maybe the Saints will wind up with him, too. In exchange for a 2020 sixth-round pick or something.
Grade: B+
49. Indianapolis Colts
Ben Banogu, Edge-Rusher, TCU
Strengths: Quickness
Weaknesses: Run defense, tackling
Banogu is a tough, toolsy edge-rusher who used excellent burst and a smidge of power and technique to produce 17 sacks in the last two seasons.
He’s also a one-speed pass-rusher without a wide battery of moves, often gets engulfed in the running game and misses tackles because of either lunging or reacting too late to approaching ball-carriers.
Banogu feels like a significant reach here. But Chris Ballard has a pretty good track record for unusual defensive selections in the second round. (You da man, Darius Leonard!) So I’m gonna hedge my bets with this grade.
Grade: C+
50. Minnesota Vikings
Irv Smith Jr., Tight End, Alabama
Strengths: Versatility, athleticism
Weaknesses: Lacks Gronk/Kelce traits
Irv Smith Sr. was a first-round pick by the Saints in 1993 despite producing just 28 career receptions at Notre Dame. “Blocking tight end” didn’t mean “guy who only plays on 4th-and-inches” back then. Smith had a handful of solid years for the Saints and other teams but was never a guy you wanted to start in your fantasy league.
Irv Smith Jr. is a modern all-purpose tight end: shifty enough to get open and work underneath, fast enough to stretch the seam and rugged enough to line up at H-back and block effectively between the tackles and in pass protection. The Tide lined him up everywhere from wide receiver to the backfield, and the Vikings can get similar all-purpose use out of him.
The best comp for Smith is neither his father nor O.J. Howard, the bigger tight end who preceded Smith at Alabama, but Greg Olsen.
The Vikings got 64 receptions from Kyle Rudolph last year but just 10 from their other tight ends combined. So this is a nice, safe pick for the NFL’s nicest, safest wild-card team.
Grade: B-
51. Tennessee Titans
A.J. Brown, Wide Receiver, Ole Miss
They’re mighty! They’re fascinating! They’re flawed! Get ready, true believers: Here’s the skinny on a member of the 2019 Draft Class Legion of Wide Receiver Superheroes!
Superpowers: Athletic ability, intangible skills honed to the verge of human perfection
One Weakness: Cursed to be overshadowed by a flashier partner
Superhero Comparison: Nightwing
Comic book readers know that Dick Grayson, the original Robin, grew up to be a much better crimefighter than Batman, possessing all the combat and detective skills without feeling the need to marginalize the local police force or pick random fights with Superman. Brown has always been more productive than teammate D.K. Metcalf. But guess who got to be Batman throughout predraft season? That’s right: the dude with all the muscle.
NFL Comparison: Golden Tate
Secret Superhero File
Brown often operated from the slot for the Rebels, where he combined athleticism, crafty route running and an ability to make things happen after the catch to rack up 160 receptions for 2,572 yards and 17 touchdowns in two seasons among a crowded receiving corps.
Brown lacks one flashy skill but does everything an NFL receiver must do to be successful. He shouldn’t be limited to a slot role in the pros.
It’s telling that Brown is off the board before his bigger, faster partner-in-body-sculpting Metcalf. Brown gives Marcus Mariota a much-needed weapon. It seems like the Titans add much-needed Mariota weapons every year. If Brown doesn’t improve the Titans’ passing game, the team may have to look at the guy throwing the ball.
Grade: B+