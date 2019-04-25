Image: Jawaan Taylor Rocks Louboutin's with Spikes to NFL Draft 2019 Red Carpet

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2019

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 25: Football player Jawaan Taylor attends the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Former Florida Gators offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor showed up to the 2019 NFL draft red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday night looking sharp.

Really sharp.

Taylor did whatever he could to stand out among the top draft prospects by breaking out his finest footwear:

If those don't get a team's attention, nothing will.

Taylor may have the opportunity to feature his flashy footwear on prime-time television with a walk across the stage Thursday, as Bleacher Report draft expert Matt Miller ranks the offensive tackle as the No. 25 overall prospect.

