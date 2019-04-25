NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 13

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Kyler Murray, Quarterback, Oklahoma

Deadly accurate quarterback comparison: Somewhere between Modern Fran Tarkenton and Miniature Marcus Mariota

By now, you probably already have an opinion about Kyler Murray: He’s the next Russell Wilson, or fake Russell Wilson, or new-and-improved Russell Wilson, or you wish everyone would stop comparing him to Russell Wilson; he’s a future All-Pro, future Beloit Snappers outfielder, future Toronto Argonaut, and so on and so on.

So let’s focus on the Arizona Cardinals instead of trying to change anyone’s mind about Murray.

The Cardinals offensive line was miserable last year, and they only made modest upgrades in the offseason. Their best receiver is a Hall of Famer who should probably already be there. The defense isn’t bad, but it won’t help produce any 16-12 victories while Murray learns on the job the way the Legion of Boom supported a young Wilson. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is unproven, and the success rate jumping from college guru to NFL coach is discouraging.

Rookie quarterbacks on teams such as the Cardinals, no matter how tall or experienced they are, often end up running for their lives, suffering injuries and developing bad habits that can cause their franchises to grow impatient and quickly sour on them.

For further evidence, see Josh Rosen.

The decision to entrust Murray with the keys to the Cardinals franchise, coupled with Kingsbury’s hire and the quick hook for Rosen, is so unprecedented that it’s impossible to grade like just another first overall pick. The Cardinals are the kid who brought a working nuclear reactor to a science fair full of ant farms and baking-soda volcanos. Bold and potentially brilliant? Of course. But you don’t award a blue ribbon for a potential meltdown.

So let’s grade the Cardinals’ offseason instead. They didn’t address their offensive line or skill positions aggressively enough to feather the nest for Murray. They still haven’t pulled the trigger on a Rosen trade (though rumors are brewing). They sought defensive upgrades at an Atlanta Falcons flea market, of all places.

Murray has the tools to be a one-of-a-kind NFL superstar and change both the fortunes of his franchise and the way quarterback prospects are perceived. But the Cardinals need to do a lot more if they want to make that happen.

Grade: C-