NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2019: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 25, 2019
1. Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray, Quarterback, Oklahoma
Deadly accurate quarterback comparison: Somewhere between Modern Fran Tarkenton and Miniature Marcus Mariota
By now, you probably already have an opinion about Kyler Murray: He’s the next Russell Wilson, or fake Russell Wilson, or new-and-improved Russell Wilson, or you wish everyone would stop comparing him to Russell Wilson; he’s a future All-Pro, future Beloit Snappers outfielder, future Toronto Argonaut, and so on and so on.
So let’s focus on the Arizona Cardinals instead of trying to change anyone’s mind about Murray.
The Cardinals offensive line was miserable last year, and they only made modest upgrades in the offseason. Their best receiver is a Hall of Famer who should probably already be there. The defense isn’t bad, but it won’t help produce any 16-12 victories while Murray learns on the job the way the Legion of Boom supported a young Wilson. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury is unproven, and the success rate jumping from college guru to NFL coach is discouraging.
Rookie quarterbacks on teams such as the Cardinals, no matter how tall or experienced they are, often end up running for their lives, suffering injuries and developing bad habits that can cause their franchises to grow impatient and quickly sour on them.
For further evidence, see Josh Rosen.
The decision to entrust Murray with the keys to the Cardinals franchise, coupled with Kingsbury’s hire and the quick hook for Rosen, is so unprecedented that it’s impossible to grade like just another first overall pick. The Cardinals are the kid who brought a working nuclear reactor to a science fair full of ant farms and baking-soda volcanos. Bold and potentially brilliant? Of course. But you don’t award a blue ribbon for a potential meltdown.
So let’s grade the Cardinals’ offseason instead. They didn’t address their offensive line or skill positions aggressively enough to feather the nest for Murray. They still haven’t pulled the trigger on a Rosen trade (though rumors are brewing). They sought defensive upgrades at an Atlanta Falcons flea market, of all places.
Murray has the tools to be a one-of-a-kind NFL superstar and change both the fortunes of his franchise and the way quarterback prospects are perceived. But the Cardinals need to do a lot more if they want to make that happen.
Grade: C-
2. San Francisco 49ers
Nick Bosa, Edge-Rusher, Ohio State
Bleacher Report proudly presents your Field Guide to the Elite Edge-Rushers of the 2019 Draft
Athleticism: A.
First-Step Quickness: C+. He’s fine, but this is not Bosa’s calling card.
Power: B+.
Pass-Rushing Moves: A+. Bosa is exceptional at hand usage, setting up blockers with inside-outside moves and “flattening out” when turning the corner to get to the quarterback. Nuttin’ fancy, but lethal.
Run Support: B+. Bosa has great eyes and awareness on misdirection plays and is tough to run right at, though he did attempt a few too many dive-stick tackles in 2017.
Coverage: Does not apply.
Worries: Injuries, lack of production.
Bosa missed much of last season with a core muscle injury, which does not project to be a major issue in the future. He recorded only 8.5 sacks in 2017 (his most productive season), but he also shared pass-rush responsibilities that year with Tyquan Lewis (Colts) and Sam Hubbard (Bengals). Opposing quarterbacks spent much of the time getting rid of the football quickly and hoping for the best.
Bosa lacks the eye-popping measurements and tape of his older brother Joey, in part because of his truncated college career. But he’s an explosive athlete and emerging tactician as a pass-rusher who should quickly develop into a double-digit sack producer.
The Bosa selection, coupled with the acquisition of Dee Ford from the Chiefs, completes a thorough makeover of a defensive line that recorded just 37 sacks last season: 12 by DeForest Buckner and 25 by everyone else. Bosa and Ford should push the Niners defense toward 50-sack territory. That can vault them into playoff contention. Hey, better a year late than never.
Grade: A
3. New York Jets
Quinnen Williams, Defensive Tackle, Alabama
Strengths: Leverage, hand usage, awareness
Weaknesses: Not a size-quickness wonder
Should the Jets be taken seriously now, or are they still a punchline? Let’s weigh the evidence.
Take them seriously: The Jets hired Adam Gase as head coach.
LOL: Gase acted like David Byrne from the Talking Heads circa 1982 at his first press conference.
Take them seriously: The Jets signed Le’Veon Bell.
LOL: Bell didn’t show up for the start of voluntary workouts, which is totally OK, but…gosh, it would be great if he showed a little eagerness to get back to work after his year off.
Take them seriously: The Jets signed Anthony Barr.
LOL: Oops, Barr changed his mind.
Take them seriously: The Jets added Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator.
LOL: The Jets added Gregg Williams as defensive coordinator.
The jury is clearly still out. That makes this draft—particularly this pick—so important.
There is more to Williams than just size, athleticism and a Nick Saban seal of approval.
Williams lost his mother to breast cancer in his early teens. His father became a single parent to four children. Williams became the family cook, rising before dawn to make breakfast for the family. (For more, read John Tally's 2015 AL.com profile of the young Williams. It's a remarkable story, and a nontraditional one about how "toughness" means much more than being an aggro guy on a football field.)
Williams is the "safest" top player in this draft class: dependable, mature, athletic enough, big enough, well-coached and fundamentally sound.
Safe picks are rarely sexy picks, and the worst thing about Williams is that he isn't a force of nature like Aaron Donald or Fletcher Cox. Williams is the type of defender who makes other defenders look better.
The Jets allowed 2,021 rushing yards and 4.6 yards per rush, and they’re thin along the defensive line. They also lack pure pass-rushing talent: Safety Jamal Adams often looks like their most dangerous sack threat.
Williams upgrades the defensive infrastructure. Those old “laughing stock” Jets are becoming less and less funny with every move the team makes.
Grade: A
4. Oakland Raiders
Clelin Ferrell, Edge-Rusher, Clemson
Bleacher Report proudly presents your Field Guide to the Elite Edge-Rushers of the 2019 Draft.
Athleticism: A-.The “athleticism” bar for edge-rushers is really, really high this year.
First-Step Quickness: A. Ferrell is quick and times the snap count exceptionally well.
Power: B+.
Pass-Rushing Moves: B+. Ferrell uses his first step to set up a sudden inside move or just beat the pass protector to the outside. He has some other tricks up his sleeve, but they are not quite as refined. He’s also lethal on inside stunts, which will happen when you are playing next to two of the best defensive tackles in the nation.
Run Support: B+. He’s stout at the point of attack, but ball-carriers sometimes slip past him.
Coverage: C. Ferrell has a little zone-blitz coverage experience and won’t get lost if he drops back.
Worries: The Clemson Factor
Clemson has a long history of producing edge-rushers who either run hot and cold (Vic Beasley, Shaq Lawson) or don’t quite make it (Kevin Dodd) at the NFL level. That’s because the program produces great D-line prospects in three-to-four-man bunches, meaning everyone looks better against shell-shocked opponents than they might really be. Ferrell does not look like one of those guys, but neither did Beasley or Thompson.
The Raiders recorded just 13 sacks last season—the lowest total since the 2008 Chiefs recorded just 10 sacks. Eleven individual players registered 13 or more sacks last season; meanwhile, Khalil Mack—traded away for financial/analytical/owner-in-a-snit reasons—produced 12.5 all by himself for the Bears.
So the Raiders need edge-rushers. Plural. Several. This selection puts a lot of water in the bucket but doesn’t fill it. It’s also a reach, frankly. Kentucky’s Josh Allen (among others) is still on the board, and there would almost certainly have been a market for this pick if the Raiders had chosen to trade down instead of emptying the building so Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock could work in super-duper secrecy.
Grade: C
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Devin White, Linebacker, LSU
Strengths: Athleticism, explosiveness
Weaknesses: Playing in space
White has a pretty straightforward scouting report: explosive athlete, great off the blitz, tough and physical, can run with anyone, makes some mental errors that can be smoothed out when diagnosing plays and pass patterns. He’ll be a productive contributor for the Bucs right away.
Let’s talk about horsies instead!
White owns seven horses. One is named Daisy Mae—kids these days and their Li’l Abner references—and White sometimes rode her around LSU campus. Another is named Ricky Bobby. White has never announced the names of the other five, but I like to think they are named Happy Gilmore, Paul Revere, Hollyhock, Horsey McHorseface and Mark Emmert.
Teams didn’t sound like they were too concerned about White’s equestrian hobbies, because horseback riding is a macho enough pastime to meet NFL manliness standards. If White raised goats or chickens, he’d be branded as one of those millennial hipsters and therefore drop to the third round.
But what about if White gets hurt while riding? “I’m a pro horse rider,” White said at the combine. “I do the riding. I don’t let the horse ride me.” That’s the kind of insight NFL coaches love to hear. Also, the NCAA is probably looking into this “pro horse rider” thing as we speak.
The big variable for White’s stable was whether it would be joining him in the NFL or staying with his human family. “Most teams ask, if we draft you, will you bring the horses?” he said. “I ask, ‘How is the weather?’”
Well, Tampa is pretty humid. But my father did OK down there, and he turned the heat on when it was 68 degrees and the air conditioner when it was 72 degrees. Daisy Mae and friends will probably be fine. And so will White.
Grade: B+
6. New York Giants
Daniel Jones, Quarterback, Duke
Deadly accurate quarterback comparison: Derek Carr with less sizzle
There was once a nitwits-in-the-news tale about a small-time lowlife who set his house on fire while cooking up some illegal substances. Because he was also a user of such substances, he couldn’t decide whether to extinguish the fire, rush his few valuables outside to save them or let everything burn so the police who arrived at the scene wouldn’t find any evidence. So he tried to do it all simultaneously. Witnesses say that when the fire trucks arrived, the man was seen racing outside with some items, then racing back into the blaze with others. Also, he was on fire.
The Giants are a lot like the fellow in that story. They traded away Odell Beckham Jr. and Olivier Vernon and allowed Landon Collins to walk as a free agent while acquiring aging veterans (Golden Tate, Antoine Bethea) and protecting Eli Manning like he’s a UNESCO site. They’re trying to do multiple things at once, none of them make sense and they still don’t realize they’re engulfed in flames.
Anyway, Jones is the quarterback equivalent of agreeing to re-up your two-year cable television package instead of seeking a better alternative. “Gosh, this sure is a lot of money to pay for shows we don’t watch like Real Housewives of Schenectady. Why don’t we just get Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll and...eh, I’ve gotten used to the buttons on this remote. Another $275 per month it is!”
Jones is tall, runs fairly well, has some of the sweetest mechanics you’ll ever see and often makes pretty good decisions. He’s the default-choice prospect. He appeals to coaches who think the goal of quarterbacking is to look really good at quarterbacking and to general managers who prefer to select the guy least likely to get them fired if he fails.
I really liked Jones entering the predraft process, but he was very up and down at the Senior Bowl and didn’t blow me away in combine throwing sessions. He’ll max out as a mid-tier starter like Derek Carr or Andy Dalton. But there’s a high risk he will be one of those backups who bounces around the league for 10 years because teams love “safe” backups.
Ultimately, Jones is the perfect quarterback for the Giants because the Giants don’t want to replace Eli. They want an excuse not to replace Eli—a quarterback just good enough to make it look like he presents a challenge without presenting a challenge. Jones is that guy.
But at least he’s a quarterback.
Grade: C-
7. Jacksonville Jaguars
Josh Allen, Edge-Rusher, Kentucky
Bleacher Report proudly presents your Field Guide to the Elite Edge-Rushers of the 2019 Draft
Athleticism: A.
First-Step Quickness: B.
Power: B+.Allen has a good bull rush and can take on run-blockers at the point of attack.
Pass-Rushing Moves: B+. Allen has a great burst and 33½” arms, allowing him to use rip-type moves to disengage from blockers. He can also get skinny and knife inside his blocker. He doesn’t always have a plan or second move ready when stymied, however.
Run Support: B. Allen isn’t easy to wash out and will pursue plays from the backside.
Coverage: C+. In the unlikely event that the Jaguars want to do what the Wildcats did and drop Allen into coverage a dozen times per game, they’ll find he has decent instincts in underneath zones and can make open-field tackles if called upon.
Worries: Nothing serious.
Allen looks like a cross between Jevon Kearse (the arms) and the collegiate Khalil Mack (why oh why is he dropping into coverage so often?). His game needs refinement, and he may always be a sacks-in-bunches guy who can get neutralized by top pass protectors. But there’s nothing wrong with getting sacks in bunches.
Allen was too good for the Jaguars to pass up here, despite their needs on offense. They have also been slowly shedding defensive talent since 2017, and all the support in the world for Nick Foles won’t help them if they can’t field an elite defense. So this is a sound pick. But it leaves the Jaguars with a lot more work to do.
Grade: B
8. Detroit Lions
T.J. Hockenson, Tight End, Iowa
Strengths: Versatility, all-around capability
Weaknesses: Blocking technique, refinement
In Iowa’s two-tight end attack, Noah Fant (expected to be drafted later in this round) was the king-sized speedster most likely to line up in the slot or flex position, challenge defenders up the seam and make plays in the red zone. Hockenson was more likely to line up at H-back or in-line, handle the blocking chores and work the flats, though he had some big-play capability of his own thanks to impressive not-quite-Fant speed, deep-ball tracking skills and a knack for breaking tackles after the catch.
Tight ends like Hockenson often turn out to be more productive than tight ends like Fant in the NFL because opponents can’t just treat them as extra wide receivers. They’re more likely to draw coverage from linebackers and use their blocking skills to become play-action weapons.
Hockenson is more of a hustle-and-hit guy than a top blocking technician, and he doesn’t pull down quite as many tough catches as Travis Kelce-tier tight ends. But he should be productive and stay in the lineup for years.
This wouldn’t be a Lions draft grade without a Patriots comparison: Hockenson is no Rob Gronkowski. No one is, and no one in Detroit plans to use Hockenson the way the Patriots used Gronk (we hope). But Hockenson is a better tight end option than free-agent acquisition Jesse James, and he should diversify an offense that has been far too predictable for years.
Grade: B+
9. Buffalo Bills
Ed Oliver, Defensive Tackle, Houston
Strengths: Explosiveness, relentlessness
Weaknesses: Size, scheme fit
Oliver played out of position as a 270-ish-pound nose tackle on a team that used a lot of three-man fronts. There's a lot of tape of him throwing his undersized body against double-teams and hoping for the best. There's also a lot of tape of him splitting double-teams with a lightning-quick first step, defeating single blocks when he faced them, disrupting plays in the backfield and causing general chaos with his frenetic playing style.
There are also some whispers about Oliver's character and practice habits. He got into a famous sideline brouhaha with Houston head coach Major Applewhite in mid-November when he was ordered to remove a jacket.
He also has some unique non-football interests, including animal husbandry. At the combine, Oliver said he may use his NFL money to buy some Wagyu bull semen for breeding purposes, which isn't a typical combine conversation starter.
Obviously, a guy who likes something besides football and doesn't want his jacket pulled off him like he's a recalcitrant toddler on national television is some sort of free-thinking troublemaker, right?
Oliver somehow became one of the most controversial figures in this draft class based on the scant talking points above. Seriously: Based on my Twitter feed from January through yesterday, you would think Oliver was Bernie Sanders or something. Draft hipsters think Oliver is the coolest band on the side stage, but based on some of what I've seen and heard, old-school NFL types are still looking down their monocles at Oliver and thinking, "Hmm, I just don't see him as a nose tackle."
The biggest risk with Oliver isn't that he'll go ham on a coach or skip practice to inseminate farm animals, but that he will become like 49ers lineman Solomon Thomas: a player who takes years to find a true position and convert his skills into production.
But Oliver has the upside of a Justin Tuck—or even a John Randle—if he's paired with a true nose tackle and allowed to shoot gaps.
Oliver fills the void left by Kyle Williams’ retirement. The Bills have Star Lotulelei and other wide bodies to eat up blocks for him. Oliver is going to set a tone, and he should upgrade a defense that was already pretty good.
Grade: A-
10. Pittsburgh Steelers (via DEN)
Devin Bush, Linebacker, Michigan
Strengths: Athleticism, explosiveness
Weaknesses: Angles, block-shedding
I wrote in a pre-combine mock draft that I was a Bush “skeptic” because of concerns about his coverage ability and range. This led to some lively exchanges with Michigan fans on Twitter and a few private “Are you freakin’ crazy?” conversations with some colleagues, current and former scouts and at least one team executive.
To clarify: For all his gifts, Bush takes bad angles to the ball, appears late to react to plays in front of him at times, gets latched to blocks and can be a step slow in transition when covering fast running backs. These are “weaknesses” seen in many Bush scouting reports. I am more concerned about them than most analysts, because I think they will turn Bush into a good-not-great starter, not the perennial Pro Bowler a team hopes to land with the 10th pick.
Bush does fill a need for the Steelers, and he’s a better fit in their scheme than in some others; he’ll be freer to roam behind their defensive line. But the Steelers trading up to take a linebacker, despite their other needs and issues, is the equivalent of them curling into a ball, clutching an old Jack Lambert jersey and thinking everything is going to be OK as long as they keep doing things the way they always do.
I may be wrong about Bush and the Steelers. I’m probably out on an island here. But draft analysis is about doing draft analysis, not taking some highlights, combine results and talking points and regurgitating what everyone else thinks. So feel free to disregard this draft grade if you don’t like it.
Grade: C
11. Cincinnati Bengals
Jonah Williams, Tackle/Guard, Alabama
Strengths: Technique, quickness, aggressiveness
Weaknesses: Size, arm length
Sometimes, when a chain restaurant goes out of business, a handful of locations hang on for years or even decades. Motorists will pull off the interstate, squint at the sign and think: “Didn’t H.G. McFuddmarkets go bankrupt in the late 1990s? Have I traveled back in time?” Inside, the food is somehow the same, with the employees going through the motions in a weird Black Mirror way, everyone acting professional but no one trying to make a profit or do anything more than get through the day.
The Bengals are like one of those zombie chain restaurants. They hired Mini McVay Zac Taylor as a head coach/shift manager to replace Marvin Lewis, hung up the $6.99 rotisserie chicken sign, then spent the rest of this offseason trying not to be noticed.
When vice president Troy Blackburn was asked why the team re-signed right tackle Bobby Hart—who was so ineffective that the Giants let him go—Blackburn ranted about how hard it is to find football players, sounding like a branch manager who is afraid the stale cornbread delivery truck will never come back if he’s not extra nice to the driver.
So it’s encouraging just to see the Bengals show up for the draft and put forth some effort. And they ended up making a strong selection.
Williams somehow became a controversial prospect during the combine.
First, his arms measured 33⅝ inches, below the Orlando Pace archetype the NFL uses for left tackles. Some members of the online scouting community reacted as if tiny twigs poke out of his shoulders.
Then NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones reported that Williams was resistant to moving to center while at Alabama and that, for all he knew, he might be “terrible” at a non-tackle position. The response to this report was so bonkers that Jones went on Twitter to clarify.
Usually, an offensive lineman needs to get caught on video huffing from a bong the size of Mjolnir to get this much negative press. The tempest eventually simmered back into the teapot. But was there any substance to the criticism?
Williams is, in fact, a little light (302 pounds) and short-armed for a left tackle. But he has the quickness, footwork, backpedal and balance for the position, and not all of those traits translate easily to the inside.
Williams also appears to have a bristly personality. Left tackles aren’t supposed to be sweethearts. Try asking Jason Peters about his weaknesses some time. (Editor’s note: This is probably not a good idea.)
Williams is a likely successor for Hart. He’ll be a fine one. The Bengals have tons of work to do this weekend, but this is a solid start.
That wasn’t so hard, was it?
Grade: B+
12. Green Bay Packers
Rashan Gary, Defensive End, Michigan
Athleticism: A. Gary has remarkable pure speed (a 4.58-second combine 40 at 277 pounds) and the swiveling hips and torso of a running back or an Elvis impersonator.
First-Step Quickness: B+, with some A+ moments but not enough of them.
Power: B.
Pass-Rushing Moves: C-. Gary wins by getting the initial position on his blocker, either inside or outside. He lacks any secondary moves whatsoever and is not a pass-rusher with a plan.
Run Support: B+. Gary is usually stout at the point of attack and hustles in pursuit.
Coverage: Does not apply.
Worries: Lack of production, shoulder injury.
Gary is more of a traditional all-purpose defensive end than an “edge-rusher,” and he produced just 9.5 sacks in three seasons as a Wolverines regular. There were only so many sacks to go around among Taco Charlton, Maurice Hurst, Chase Winovich and various other teammates during those seasons, but Gary’s lack of production has as much to do with rudimentary technique as with getting beaten to the quarterback by teammates.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported early in the week that Gary has a shoulder injury that may or may not need surgery. That sounds a little like a predraft smokescreen—here’s something that may or may not be a problem—but of course it bears monitoring.
Gary fits best as a 5-tech defensive end (a 3-4 end if you are old-school) who often has a linebacker blitzing the edge from his side. That makes him a fine fit in the traditional Packers system.
This is an odd pick from a need standpoint because Gary has similar skills to Mike Daniels and free agent Za’Darius Smith. Look for coordinator Mike Pettine to get everyone involved on defense. And the Packers wouldn’t be the Packers if they suddenly started drafting for need.
Grade: B