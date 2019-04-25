Patrick Mahomes Named Madden NFL 20 Cover Athlete; Game Releases Aug. 2

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was announced as the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20 on Thursday, including the video game's Superstar Edition, ahead of the 2019 NFL draft.

Here's a look at a trailer for the game, which is scheduled for an Aug. 2 worldwide release:

Mahomes is coming off a monster breakout season for the Chiefs. He completed 66.0 percent of his throws for 5,097 yards with 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions en route to winning the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player Award and Offensive Player of the Year honors.

In February, the 23-year-old Texas Tech product told Mike Snider of USA Today he's an avid gamer and that, while he does dabble in sports games like Madden and NBA 2K, he mostly focuses on Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, including its Blackout battle royale mode.

"I am definitely an aggressive player, for sure, I like to run and slide around and always be in the action," Mahomes said. "In Blackout, I am definitely more strategic, more kind of plan-it-out versus with multiplayer ... I'm really aggressive and attacking the whole entire time."

EA Sports

Perhaps being selected as the cover athlete will make him a more diehard Madden player.

The latest version of the popular game is highlighted by the addition of the new Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode. Players will create a quarterback and start by playing in the College Football Playoff. That's followed by the NFL Scouting Combine, the draft and an NFL career.

Madden NFL 20 is the latest edition in the series that debuted as John Madden Football in 1988 and will be available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.